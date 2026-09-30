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Ramos cards bogey-free 66, stays in hunt for back-to-back ADT titles

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 30, 2026 | 9:49am
Ramos cards bogey-free 66, stays in hunt for back-to-back ADT titles
Sean Ramos
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines — Sean Ramos kept his bid for back-to-back titles on the Asian Development Tour firmly on track Tuesday, firing a bogey-free six-under 66 to move within three strokes of the lead at the halfway stage of the $125,000 Egypt Golf Series 14 at the Madinaty Golf Club.

Ramos, who captured the Egypt Series 13 in impressive fashion last week, produced another composed round to stay in contention for a second straight ADT crown. The 22-year-old Filipino ace stands at six-under 134 after 36 holes, good for a share of 11th in a tightly bunched leaderboard with two rounds still to play.

Starting on the back nine, Ramos found his rhythm late in the side, making birdies on Nos. 14, 17 and 18 for a 31. He carried that momentum into the front nine, picking up another birdie on the par-5 fifth before closing with four straight pars for a four-under card and a clean 66.

The unblemished card was particularly valuable on a course where Ramos shone last week, shooting a tournament total of 18-under 262 to claim the Egypt Series 13 title. His ability to keep mistakes off the card again kept him within striking distance of another ADT championship.

Ramos’ latest charge, however, came amid a fierce scramble at the top of the leaderboard.

India’s Pukhraj Gill, who opened with a sizzling 64, slowed slightly with a 67 but still held the outright lead at nine-under 131. Australia’s Darcy Brereton, Korea’s Minhyeok Yang and Thailand’s Tanapat Pichaikool joined him to create a four-way tie for the lead heading into the final two rounds.

Brereton and Pichaikool matched 66s, while Yang surged into contention with a 64.

Malaysia’s Marcus Lim and Korea’s Jaeil Kim were just one shot farther back at eight-under 132 after identical 67s.

Another group lurks at 133, led by China’s Andi Xu, who fired a 64, France’s Catherine Edgar with a 65, and England’s Ben Jones and Australia’s Deyen Lawson, who both carded 67s.

With only three shots separating Ramos from the leaders, the Filipino remains well within reach of another title run. After already establishing himself as the man to beat in the opening Egypt stop, the Philippine Golf Tour standout now has 36 more holes to complete what could be a record back-to-back campaign on the ADT.

GOLF

SEAN RAMOS
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