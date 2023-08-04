^

Sports

Batang Pinoy, National Games to have ‘more foreign feel’ – PSC

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 4, 2023 | 1:53pm
Batang Pinoy, National Games to have âmore foreign feelâ â PSC
New Philippine Sports Commission chair Richard Bachmann
PSC

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) said it is eyeing to give next year’s Batang Pinoy and Philippine National Games (PNG) a “foreign feel”.

This is in a bid to boost the overall appeal of these tournaments, which serve as a major platform for up-and-coming Filipino athletes.

In a press briefing Friday morning, PSC chairman Richard Bachmann said they started having the “more foreign feel” following the release of the new logos for the two competitions, new branding and possibly having a channel for the tournaments.

“Going around the provinces and looking at all the events, I think we, the PSC, owe it to these kids and athletes to give them a good event, a good platform for an athlete to perform,” Bachmann said.

“Hopefully they can be encouraged to aptly come out and perform. That is one way for the PSC to help, to give them an international feel, to give them media to interview them and for the events to be televised,” he added.

He expressed hope that through these initiatives, the PSC could help the athletes at the grassroots level.

“So, we can create a pool of new athletes for the country,” the chairman added.

The PNG and the Philippine youth games will run from December 17 to 22 and will be hosted in the cities of Manila and Pasig, respectively.

The PNG will cover athletes aged 18 and above, while Batang Pinoy will be for those aged 17 and below.

Sixteen- and 17-year-old athletes will be allowed to compete under Batang Pinoy, but the sub-groupings of age will be on a per-sport basis.

There will be 20 sports — archery, arnis, athletics, badminton, three-on-three basketball, boxing, chess, cycling, dancesports, esports, gymnastics, karatedo, lawn tennis, sepak takraw, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, beach volleyball, weightlifting and wushu.

Bachmann said for esports, popular handheld game Mobile Legends will be the only event in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Bachmann said the PSC is also aiming to build and repair more regional training centers.

Bachmann said several local government units have reached out to the PSC to build their own training centers.

He welcomed this development.“With these regional training centers, there are a lot of LGUs interested in putting up their own facility. We met with the Bangsamoro [on Thursday.] They asked for help because they seem to be lagging behind in the Palarong Pambansa,” Bachmann said.

“A lot of LGUs already are asking for help in building their own facility. That is perfect. There should be… every Filipino in every province should have access to a facility for them to improve in any sport they choose,” he added.

vuukle comment

PSC

RICHARD BACHMANN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas thwarts Iran to begin China stint

Gilas thwarts Iran to begin China stint

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas hurdled Iran, 76-65, in its first tune-up game in the Heyuan WUS International Basketball Tournament in China...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas tackles Iran; China joust also pits Philippines vs Senegal

Gilas tackles Iran; China joust also pits Philippines vs Senegal

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas, minus some ace players, battles Asian rival Iran today in the second day of the Heyuan WUS International...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas rekindles rivalry with Iran in China joust

Gilas rekindles rivalry with Iran in China joust

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
Gilas Pilipinas, sans a bevy of its ace players, battles Asian rival Iran Thursday in the second day of the 2023 Heyuan WUS...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Actub leads Imus dunk fest as Pasig, Marikina triumph

MPBL: Actub leads Imus dunk fest as Pasig, Marikina triumph

1 day ago
Poypoy Actub put on a show as Imus routed Bulacan, 125-66, on Wednesday in an OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League)...
Sports
fbtw
Late visa notice causes Jordan Clarkson to miss Gilas' China stint, says dad

Late visa notice causes Jordan Clarkson to miss Gilas' China stint, says dad

By Alder Almo | 3 hours ago
Jordan Clarkson’s father cleared the air about why the Utah Jazz star could not join Gilas Pilipinas on their China...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Malixi gains despite 73 as Rivers hold sway

Malixi gains despite 73 as Rivers hold sway

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Rianne Malixi moved 10 spots up to joint 40th but still came up short in her par-breaking bid as she carded a 73 in the third...
Sports
fbtw
Tambalque, Villaroman seek to triumph in JPGT Pradera golf tilt

Tambalque, Villaroman seek to triumph in JPGT Pradera golf tilt

3 hours ago
The ICTSI 2023 Junior PGT Series moves to Lubao, Pampanga on Sunday, August 6, with Round 3 of the 18-hole stroke play tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Jordan 'proud' of Hornets as sale of NBA team finalized

Jordan 'proud' of Hornets as sale of NBA team finalized

4 hours ago
NBA legend Michael Jordan's tenure as a majority owner in the league officially ended Thursday (Friday, Manila time) as the...
Sports
fbtw
Fierce tiffs loom in SSL Final 4

Fierce tiffs loom in SSL Final 4

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
La Salle takes on Santo Tomas as Adamson tests the mettle of Perpetual Help System Dalta in the Shakey’s Super League...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with