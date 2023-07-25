Kai Sotto ready for Gilas duty 'in next few days'

MANILA, Philippines -- Kai Sotto has finally turned up at Gilas Pilipinas' practice at the Meralco Gym in Pasig City.

Sotto attended the training on Tuesday, July 25, the deadline set by Gilas head coach Chot Reyes to the players.

He, however, did not suit up.

“He did not train. Maybe, we will wait for the next few days when he will train again,” Gilas Pilipinas Assistant Coach Jong Uichico told reporters in Filipino.

“So far he’s healthy, he is just resting his back. He should be ready in the next few days,” he added.

Sotto landed in the Philippines last week following a stint with the Orlando Magic in the NBA Summer League.

The big man also attended last week’s Gilas tune-up game against Ateneo, but he did not play.

Uichico added that Sotto will be joining the team in China for tune-up games.

“We have to be complete in China. We are counting the days already until August 25, so we should be complete in terms of our lineup,” the assistant coach said.

“Whether it is 12 or 15 [players in the lineup,] as long as we are solid going to China,” he added.

The team will fly to China for a pocket tournament early next month.

The seven-foot-three big man had an MRI last week.