^

Sports

SEA V-League: Filipino spikers fall short vs Vietnamese to stay winless

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 23, 2023 | 7:05pm
SEA V-League: Filipino spikers fall short vs Vietnamese to stay winless
Steven Rotter led the charge for Philippines, but it was not enough to give the Filipinos its maiden win.
Facebook / SEA V-League

MANILA, Philippines -- Steven Rotter tried to will the Philippine men’s volleyball team to its maiden win in the Southeast Asia V-League on Sunday afternoon.

But Rotter ran out of gas as the Filipinos faltered in five sets against Vietnam, 25-22, 25-21, 18-25, 23-25, 10-15.

The Philippines started the fifth set with a morale-boosting point, but it all went downhill from there.

Various errors in the final set made the game out of reach for the Philippines as Vietnam's lead grew to five, 6-11, following an error by Rotter.

The Philippines tried to cut the lead down but only managed to get to within four, 10-14, following a Vietnam rotation error.

Rotter then sealed the deal for the Filipinos following a service error that went straight to the net.

The Philippines had a breezy first two sets as they tried to set the tone for the rest of the match.

Vietnam, however, bounced back in the third set, as errors hounded the Philippines.

The Vietnamese then pushed the game to a deciding fifth set as they stopped a late comeback attempt by the Filipinos.

The Philippines is the only winless team in the tourney at 0-3, while Vietnam is at a 1-2 win-loss record.

The next round of the competition will be held here in Santa Rosa, Laguna next week.

vuukle comment

PHILIPPINE VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Filipino spikers bow to Thais in SEA V-League tiff

Filipino spikers bow to Thais in SEA V-League tiff

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
The Philippine men’s volleyball team is yet to notch its first win in the Southeast Asia V-League after falling against...
Sports
fbtw
Eala gets boot in W100 VItoria-Gasteiz netfest

Eala gets boot in W100 VItoria-Gasteiz netfest

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala has crashed out of the W100 VItoria-Gasteiz competition after yielding to No. 3 seed Jessika...
Sports
fbtw
Blu Girls lose to Canadians in XVII Softball World Cup opener

Blu Girls lose to Canadians in XVII Softball World Cup opener

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
The Philippine Blu Girls had a rough start at the XVII Women’s Softball World Cup in Italy after succumbing to Canada,...
Sports
fbtw
Saso, pal rally to tie for 3rd; Del Rosario stumbles

Saso, pal rally to tie for 3rd; Del Rosario stumbles

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
Yuka Saso and Celine Boutier fought back with a solid eight-under 62 in better ball format but came up short by three as they...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena outperforms Duplantis, cops silver in Monaco tilt

Obiena outperforms Duplantis, cops silver in Monaco tilt

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Even the best falls sometimes. And world pole vault king Armand Duplantis was no exception as he had one of his rare worst...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Eala falls short in W100 semis

Eala falls short in W100 semis

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Alex Eala fell to third-seeded Jessika Ponchet of France in the semis, 6-2, 4-6, 2-6, and bowed out of the W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi battles Fil-Am for US Girls&rsquo; crown

Malixi battles Fil-Am for US Girls’ crown

21 hours ago
Rianne Malixi moved on the threshold of a first major junior championship and becoming the second Filipina to capture a USGA-sanctioned...
Sports
fbtw

Harman takes charge with 65

21 hours ago
American Brian Harman stormed into a five-shot lead at the British Open on Friday after a faultless 65 left him on 10 under par as bigger names struggled to keep pace.
Sports
fbtw
Padrigao out of Ateneo roster

Padrigao out of Ateneo roster

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Ateneo will certainly miss its top guard in its UAAP title defense for Season 86.
Sports
fbtw
CEU boosts bid in UCBL

CEU boosts bid in UCBL

21 hours ago
Centro Escolar University Team B drew another stellar performance from Dylan Barbin and pulled off a pulsating 85-84 win over...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with