PUBG Mobile launches collaboration with Dragon Ball

PUBG Mobile's Dragon Ball collaboration will be included in the game's version 2.7 update, which will be available on July 13.

MANILA, Philippines — Popular battle royal game PUBG Mobile continues its trend of partnering with different brands to enhance player experience. This time, they have partnered with anime franchise Dragon Ball for theme battle modes, items, skins and areas all, which will come with the game's version 2.7 update.

“One of the world’s most iconic Japanese manga and anime franchises, Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Super have achieved something truly exceptional in staying relevant and meaningful to the generation that grew up watching and reading it, whilst constantly engaging new and young audiences. In addition to its multi-generational and international appeal, its famous theme of conquering challenges really resonates with PUBG Mobile and our players, and meant PUBG Mobile team really worked hard to make this one of the most impressive in-game brand collaborations,” said Vincent Wang, head of PUBG Mobile Publishing at Tencent Games.

The Dragon Ball Super mode will see elements from the anime series merge with the PUBG Mobile's gameplay, even collecting seven Dragon Balls to summon the powerful Shenron for in-game buffs. Players can also build and replicate the “Dragon Ball Village”, “Tenkaichi Budokai”, “Kame House”, and “Karin Tower” which contain in-game rewards for players to find.

The collaboration will also introduce the gathering of "ki", an integral part of the anime franchise that will be introduced in the game. Players may gather "ki" to be able to use Goku's signature attack, the legendary “Kamehameha” beam to take out enemies and the “Buku-jutsu (the Levitation technique)” to fly freely at running speed.

The Dragon Ball Battle Royale mode will also allow players to embody Dragon Ball characters Son Goku, Vegeta, Frieza, Piccolo and Ultimate Gohan to be the last player standing. Same characters will also be featured as special skins that players may avail.

PUBG Mobile's Dragon Ball collaboration will be included in the game's version 2.7 update, which will be available on July 13.