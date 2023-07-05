Red Warriors clobber Blue Eagles-B in UCBL Invitational cagefest

Protecting a slim 54-46 lead at the end of the third quarter, the Warriors came through with several offensive spurts to rip the game wide open en route to the third second straight win.

MANILA, Philippines – University of the East put on an explosive fourth quarter show to beat Ateneo Team B, 84-61, and take the solo lead in the PG Flex Linoleum-UCBL Invitational Tournament Wednesday at the SGS Gym in Quezon City.

Protecting a slim 54-46 lead at the end of the third quarter, the Warriors, starring Jack Cruz, Keian Spandonis and John Alcantara, came through with several offensive spurts to rip the game wide open en route to the third second straight win in the seven-team preseason tournament.

Cruz top-scored for the Warriors with 21 points on top of eight rebounds and two assists while Spandonis had 15 points in just almost 12 minutes of play.

The Eagles, who slipped to 1-1, were paced by God’slove Nwabude with 13 points, 15 boards and five assists. Ateneo Team A is currently training abroad.

In Tuesday’s game, San Sebastian College-Recoletos nailed its second win in three games with a 95-79 drubbing of Olivarez College.

Led by Reggz Albert Gabat, the Stags dominated the Sea Lions from the start to get back on the winning tract following a stinging 71-68 defeat to Ateneo last Friday.

Shooting 8-of-12 from the field, Gabat finished with 21 points apart from grabbing 4 boards in a little over 21 minutes of play for the Stags who also drew 14 and 11 points from Rafael Are and Alex Desoyo.

Hanz Gequillana led Olivarez with 19 points.