MPBL: GenSan keeps Caloocan at bay

MANILA, Philippines – GenSan silenced Caloocan in the last minute to pull off a 95-90 victory on Tuesday and rev up its drive in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the packed Sentrong Pangkabataan gymnasium in Calapan City.

Pasig kept in step by subduing Oriental Mindoro, 88-79, in the nightcap of the triple bill that heralded the league's first foray into the MIMAROPA (Southwestern Tagalog) region administrative center and the Disiplinados' first home game.

Caloocan bunched six points, four by Reil Cervantes to threaten at 90-92 with still 1:08 to go. The Batang Kankaloo failed to score after that, however, while the Warriors finished them off with a jumper by Jervy Cruz and a free throw by John Wilson, 95-90, with only nine ticks left.

Christian Fajarito led GenSan with 18 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks, followed by Cruz with 17 points and four rebounds. Other Warriors who delivered to raise GenSan's record to 12-4 were Mark Cruz with 13 points, Larry Rodriguez with 12 points, and homegrown Cristopher Masaglang with 11 points.

Caloocan, which fell to 12-5, got 25 points and seven assist from Jeramer Cabanag; 19 points and six rebounds from Gabby Espinas; 16 points from Paul Sanga; and 14 points from Cervantes.

Powered by Ryan Paule Costelo's 38 points, laced with five triples, Pasig City MCW Sports pulled away at 66-35 before coasting to its 12th win against six losses. Kenny Roger Rocacurva supported Costelo with 12 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Oriental Mindoro tumbled to 3-15 despite the 23-point effort of homegrown Rodel Vaygan and the 19-point output of Agem Miranda.

Marikina, with Marwin Dionisio providing the firepower and actor Gerald Anderson as main attraction, bested Paranaque, 95-89, in the opener.

Dionisio wound up with 26 points, including five triples, followed by Adzar Udjan with 19 points plus nine rebounds and Joe Gomez de Liano with 15 points.

Anderson contributed eight points in a 13-minute, 47-second stint for the Shoemasters, who climbed to 8-10.

Paranaque, which skidded to 6-11, got 17 points, seven assists and four rebounds from Jielo Razon; 16 points from homegrown Paolo Castro; 12 points and nine rebounds from Jayboy Solis; and 12 points and eight rebounds from Joshua Gallano.

Disiplinados team owner, Mayor Jennifer "Ina Alegre" Cruz of Pola hosted the province's first pro basketball games ever.

Cruz welcomed the MPBL teams and later threw away Molten balls, assisted by MPBL Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes, to the big crowd. Also present was Oriental Mindoro Gov. Bonz Dolor.

From Calapan, the MPBL heads back to Bacoor City on Wednesday with another triple bill at the Strike Gymnasium. Sarangani tackles Iloilo at 4 p.m., Laguna battles Makati at 6 p.m., and Muntinlupa clashes with Bacoor at 8 p.m.