Philippine badminton grassroots program returns

Philstar.com
July 4, 2023
From left: MVPSF executive director Jude Turcuato, Cagayan de Oro City District 1 councilor Imee Moreno, PBAD head of development Melvin Nubla
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Badminton Association (PBAD) announced the revival of its grassroots program after an extended hiatus.

In line with the vision of Chairman Manny V. Pangilinan, PBAD is committed to nurturing young badminton talents in the Philippines and ultimately producing a Filipino badminton Olympian.

The initial grassroots program will be implemented in ten provinces across the country through local tournaments for different age groups.

"We are delighted to revive our grassroots program and provide aspiring young athletes with the necessary training and support to excel in badminton," said PBAD head of development Melvin Nubla. "Through this initiative, we aim to discover and develop the next generation of Filipino badminton champions who will proudly carry our nation's flag on the international stage."

Aligned with international standards and drawing inspiration from successful badminton nations such as Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and others, PBAD will also introduce a juniors ranking system.  This is on top of the Philippine National Ranking System which is currently being set up and can be seen on the PBAD website.  
 
The program will commence this August in Pampanga, a province renowned for its vibrant sports community and passion for badminton.

"PBAD extends its gratitude to the local government of Pampanga for their invaluable support and partnership in hosting the inaugural phase of the program," said PBAD secretary-general Christopher Quimpo. 

PBAD is thrilled to collaborate with FMKD Inc. in implementing the grassroots program. This partnership brings together the expertise and resources of both organizations, guaranteeing the program's success in nurturing young talent and fostering a love for badminton at the grassroots level.

“FMKD, Inc. is here to help PBAD provide a world-class experience to all JRS participants across all legs and ensure that the JRS program becomes a solid grassroots platform for recruiting new players for their junior team. We believe that players in other regions are just as competitive as the players in Metro Manila. The talent is out there; we just need to reach out and tap into it,” Marvin Salazar, Vice Chairman of FMKD Inc.

PBAD welcomes support from private organizations and companies that share the vision of promoting and advancing badminton in the Philippines. Interested parties can reach out to [email protected] or +639985508455 to explore collaboration opportunities and contribute to the growth of the grassroots program.

"Recognizing the significance of identifying and developing talent from an early age, PBAD aims to cultivate future champions who will proudly represent the Philippines on the international stage with this program," said MVP Sports Foundation executive director Jude Turcuato.

PBAD will be sending delegates as well to the upcoming Badminton Asia Juniors Championship happening at Yogyakarta, Indonesia from July 7 to 16, 2023.

"This prestigious tournament will provide young Filipino athletes with valuable exposure to high-level competition and further enhance their skills and experience," said PBAD head of grassroots Kevin Dalisay.

PBAD encourages children of all ages to embrace the sport of badminton and participate in the grassroots program. 

As part of the program, PBAD is proud to incorporate Badminton Asia's Shuttle Time Program. This globally recognized initiative promotes inclusivity and introduces badminton to children through fun and engaging activities, ensuring the sport reaches a wider audience and inspires future generations.

For more information about PBAD and its grassroots program, please visit pbad.org.ph or contact [email protected]

