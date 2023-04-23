Mathelus nets hat trick as Filipinas U-17 drub Guam in Asian Cup qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines — Nina Mathelus dazzled for the Philippine women's Under-17 team as she scored all three goals in a 3-1 victory over Guam Saturday afternoon in the first round of the 2024 AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup qualification at GFA National Training Center.

Mathelus provided the offense for the young Filipinas over the hosts to gain all three points and put themselves in prime position to move on to the second round.

The Philippines opened the floodgates at the 29th minute when Ariana Markey found Mathelus inside the box. The young gun did well to keep control of the ball and managed to turn and get past Guam's keeper to put the visitors up.

She only needed two minutes to double the lead when she fired from just inside the box to make it a 2-nil advantage for the Filipinas.

The hosts, though, were able to pull one back in the second half when Melia Kukahiko netted a goal at the 71st minute. But Mathelus quickly doused any momentum as she scored an insurance goal just five minutes later to regain the two-goal cushion.

"I'm really excited. [It was] my first international goal, a great way to start off a career," Mathelus said after the game.

"It was a really good game. We played really well. The other team, they really put up a fight," she added.

The young Filipinas will attempt to seal a place in the next round when they take on Lebanon on April 26. Only the top team in each of the eight groups in the first round move on to the next phase.