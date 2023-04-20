^

Sports

Fil-foreigners set for historic clash in NHL playoffs

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 20, 2023 | 10:13am
Fil-foreigners set for historic clash in NHL playoffs
Jason Robertson #21 of the Dallas Stars skates during the third period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on March 13, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
STEPH CHAMBERS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Two players with Filipino heritage are making history in the National Hockey League (NHL) as they collide in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars and Matt Dumba of the Minnesota Wild meet in a best-of-seven series, with the Wild taking Game 1 after a tough 3-2 double overtime win Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

This marks the first time two players with Filipino roots clash in the NHL Playoffs and share the same rink, similar to the NBA matches between Filipino-Americans Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets, and Utah Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson.

Game 2 happens Wednesday (Thursday in Manila) with Robertson’s Stars looking to tie the series.

“You kind of know what to expect — physical, fast. [They’re] a division opponent so it’s definitely someone you’re very familiar with,” said Robertson during one of the Stars’ press conferences before the playoffs.

The Stars (47-21, 14 OTL) and Wild (46-25, 11 OTL) entered the postseason with similar records and have proven to be a fairly tied match-up so far.

Robertson made his first NHL All-Star Game selection last January.

ICE HOCKEY

NHL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
The rivalry

The rivalry

By Lito A. Tacujan | 10 hours ago
It’s all fire and brimstone.
Sports
fbtw

PBA tour open to rookies

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
The first-ever PBA preseason “on tour” will start May 21 with each team scheduled to play 11 games up to July. Arrangements are now being made to stage some contests in provinces, mainly in Luzon, to...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Spikers clinch twice-to-beat incentive

Lady Spikers clinch twice-to-beat incentive

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
La Salle essayed a gritty come-from-behind 25-17, 25-27, 23-25, 25-23, 15-9 win over Adamson and clinched a twice-to-beat...
Sports
fbtw
Tapales rooting for Inoue, keen on 'Monster vs Nightmare' showdown

Tapales rooting for Inoue, keen on 'Monster vs Nightmare' showdown

By Dino Maragay | 15 hours ago
Newly minted International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Association super bantamweight champion Marlon Tapales badly...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine boxing head, ex-sports mediaman Ed Picson passes away

Philippine boxing head, ex-sports mediaman Ed Picson passes away

By Dino Maragay | 17 hours ago
Association of Boxing Alliances (ABAP) in the Philippines president and chief executive officer, and longtime sports broadcaster...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tiger Woods has another surgery on damaged right leg

Tiger Woods has another surgery on damaged right leg

1 hour ago
Tiger Woods said Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) he has had another surgery on his lower right leg, which was severely injured...
Sports
fbtw
Foreign footballers to look out for in Asia 7s Championship

Foreign footballers to look out for in Asia 7s Championship

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
When the BPI AIA Asia 7s Football Championship kicks off Friday at the McKinley Hill Stadium, the three foreign teams participating...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors' Kerr backs 'ultimate competitor' Green after NBA playoff suspension

Warriors' Kerr backs 'ultimate competitor' Green after NBA playoff suspension

1 hour ago
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr defended Draymond Green as the "ultimate competitor" following the veteran's one-game...
Sports
fbtw
Kings' Brown voted unanimously as NBA Coach of the Year

Kings' Brown voted unanimously as NBA Coach of the Year

1 hour ago
Sacramento's Mike Brown was named the NBA Coach of the Year on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time), becoming the first unanimous...
Sports
fbtw
Despite 3-2 lead, TNT's Lastimosa still wary of 'title favorite' Ginebra

Despite 3-2 lead, TNT's Lastimosa still wary of 'title favorite' Ginebra

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Deep into the series against his former coach Tim Cone and Ginebra's formidable wards led by Justin Brownlee, Lastimosa is...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with