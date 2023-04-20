Fil-foreigners set for historic clash in NHL playoffs

Jason Robertson #21 of the Dallas Stars skates during the third period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on March 13, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

MANILA, Philippines — Two players with Filipino heritage are making history in the National Hockey League (NHL) as they collide in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars and Matt Dumba of the Minnesota Wild meet in a best-of-seven series, with the Wild taking Game 1 after a tough 3-2 double overtime win Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

This marks the first time two players with Filipino roots clash in the NHL Playoffs and share the same rink, similar to the NBA matches between Filipino-Americans Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets, and Utah Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson.

Game 2 happens Wednesday (Thursday in Manila) with Robertson’s Stars looking to tie the series.

“You kind of know what to expect — physical, fast. [They’re] a division opponent so it’s definitely someone you’re very familiar with,” said Robertson during one of the Stars’ press conferences before the playoffs.

The Stars (47-21, 14 OTL) and Wild (46-25, 11 OTL) entered the postseason with similar records and have proven to be a fairly tied match-up so far.

Robertson made his first NHL All-Star Game selection last January.