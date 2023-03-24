^

Tigers continue stockpiling talent, recruit Arellano junior standout

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
March 24, 2023 | 6:50pm
Tigers continue stockpiling talent, recruit Arellano junior standout
The Pido Jarencio (2nd from left)-led UST Growling Tigers made another key recruitment move by tapping SJ Moore (3rd from left) from Arellano University.
MANILA, Philippines – University of Santo Tomas is leaving no stone unturned in a massive rebuild by scooping up the services of prized high school recruit SJ Moore from Arellano University.

The Growling Tigers on Friday unveiled the 6-foot-2 gunner as the newest addition to their rising basketball program with returning mentor and former player Pido Jarencio at helm.

"Alam natin yung kalibre ni SJ at nakikita natin siya na future ng UST. Masayang masaya tayo na pinili niyang sumama sa atin dito," said coach Pido Jarencio as Santo Tomas braces for a redemption tour in UAAP Season 86 later this year.

Moore racked up all-around averages of 19.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 1.4 assists and 1.3 blocks for the Arellano Braves in the NCAA Season 98.

Now, he is expected to carry over that fine play to España for a UST side hungry for UAAP glory in the middle of a 17-year title drought.

The addition of Moore, represented by Icons Sports Management Inc., came a day after Santo Tomas secured the commitment of Filipino-Canadian winger Gabriel Obusan from Toronto.

Both Moore and Obusan stamped their class in the Smart-NBTC with the former winning the MVP honor for Team Hustle.

The two joined Rhayyan Amsali (San Beda) and James Una (San Sebastian) in the Growling Tigers' growing recruits since Jarencio returned to his alma mater for a three-year deal after authoring the school's last championship in 2006.

They will boost a young but promising Santo Tomas unit led by Nic Cabañero and Adama Faye in a bid to climb from a 1-13 campaign in Season 84.

