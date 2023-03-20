BREN stretches streak in MPL Season 11

MANILA, Philippines — BREN Esports continued its winning streak after taking down M4 world champion ECHO and reverse-sweeping Smart Omega, 2-1, in Week Five of the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) Season 11 at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

BREN sits at top of the leaderboard with 22 points after a seven consecutive wins, having lost only its season opener against ECHO.

The Orcas repeated against Blacklist International, 2-1, to remain at second place with 19 points, while the Agents managed to secure the only sweep of the week against TNC, 2-0, to remain at fourth place.

RSG Slate PH also stayed at third place, even after it suffered a surprising defeat against ONIC Philippines. The Hedgehogs were able to complete the reverse-sweep after a comeback in the decider to secure much-needed points, though they still sit at seventh place with nine points.

Smart Omega managed to overtake Nexplay EVOS for fifth place after winning a game against BREN Esports and surviving ONIC Philippines, 2-1. Nexplay EVOS dropped to sixth place with nine points, even after their win against TNC, 2-1.

TNC continues to trail the pact as it ended the week still at eighth place with four points.

The regular season 11 continues this Friday, March 24, with Smart Omega against RSG Slate Philippines at 4 p.m. followed by Nexplay EVOS versus BREN Esports at 6:30 p.m.