^

Sports

Confident Alido targets back-to-back PGT win in Iloilo

Philstar.com
March 19, 2023 | 12:49pm
Confident Alido targets back-to-back PGT win in Iloilo
Ira Alido
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — It took Ira Alido nearly three years before he could nail a second career victory. But three days into the next Visayan stop of the Philippine Golf Tour, the young star feels good about his chances of completing a back-to-back title run.

“I’m going in there with a lot of confidence, aiming to get my third win,” said Alido, who rallied from five strokes down and toppled one big gun after another to snare the ICTSI Negros Occidental Golf Classic over the weekend.

Not only will the 22-year-old Alido bring momentum to the ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge beginning Wednesday but also the drive and inspiration to hoist another PGT trophy with Chanelle Avaricio also all primed up for another title crack in the women’s side of the event presented by MORE Power.

The couple matched stirring come-from-behind victories at the tough Marapara course with Alido fighting back from five down to beat the likes of Tony Lascuña, Rupert Zaragosa, Frankie Miñoza, Zanieboy Gialon and Guido van der Valk, and Avaricio overcoming a huge 8-stroke deficit to edge Sarah Ababa.

But while the duo will face the same field they upstaged in Bacolod, they will be as much tested as the rest when they tackle the Iloilo Golf and Country Club course, the oldest in Southeast Asia, which requires accuracy off the tee and sound iron play and short game to buck the challenges quietly lying in the trees, tall hills and rolling terrains.

But after scoring a follow-up to his breakaway title run at Riviera-Langer in 2020, Alido said he’s more than ready to take up the challenge from his peers and a slew of veterans as well as from the water-laced course.

“It was a big confidence-boost,” said Alido of his Marapara win that likewise underscored his readiness to resume his campaign elsewhere. “I’ve been working really hard the past year and definitely now, it’s helping me to prepare to play more events abroad.”

The rest of the locals, however, are also more than ready to stir their respective title drive and foil Alido’s bid for a second straight championship in the circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.
“Bawi na lang (sa Iloilo). Confident pa din ako pero kailangan mag-click ang putting,” said Lascuña, who missed forcing a playoff at Marapara with a shaky approach on the closing par-5 hole and a flubbed birdie try from 25 feet. 

Also out to redeem themselves from their failed title bid in Bacolod are Gialon, Miñoza and van der Valk, who all figured in the tight final round battle, along with Clyde Mondilla, Jhonnel Ababa, Zaragosa, Jay Bayron, Albin Engino, Boni Salahog, Reymon Jaraula and 2018 champion Jobim Carlos.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Clark could be another Brownlee

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
San Miguel Beer head coach Jorge Gallent isn’t discounting the possibility of making Cameron Clark a resident import like Barangay Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee in the PBA. Brownlee is on his 10th conference...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am Duncan brothers end 10-year reign in Vermont

Fil-Am Duncan brothers end 10-year reign in Vermont

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Filipino-American Robin Duncan ended their siblings' 10-year run in the University of Vermont Basketball team last ...
Sports
fbtw
Race to semis on today

Race to semis on today

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Twice-to-beat squads San Miguel Beer and Barangay Ginebra go for the express lane to the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals...
Sports
fbtw
Sotto bags double-double in Hiroshima rout of Ibaraki

Sotto bags double-double in Hiroshima rout of Ibaraki

By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
Sotto, in just his third game with Hiroshima, finished with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting to go along with 12 rebounds and...
Sports
fbtw
Injured Valdez continues to be voice of reason for Creamline Cool Smashers

Injured Valdez continues to be voice of reason for Creamline Cool Smashers

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
As her side faced a tough challenge from the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in Game One of their best-of-three semifinals match...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
IRONMAN 70.3 Davao girds for hot, exacting race

IRONMAN 70.3 Davao girds for hot, exacting race

27 minutes ago
Organizers of the event powered by Petron have guaranteed the best racing experience for the huge field all geared up for...
Sports
fbtw
Gayoso, Amita score anew as Kaya storms back vs ADT

Gayoso, Amita score anew as Kaya storms back vs ADT

47 minutes ago
Gayoso struck the go-ahead goal in the second half before Amita sealed the victory with another late strike as Kaya made it...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Spikers buck slow start, shoot down Lady Falcons for sixth win

Lady Spikers buck slow start, shoot down Lady Falcons for sixth win

1 hour ago
Canino starred again for De La Salle with 21 points and 17 excellent receptions while Jolina Dela Cruz added 10 points of...
Sports
fbtw
Highlands Ladies Cup draws full-packed cast

Highlands Ladies Cup draws full-packed cast

1 hour ago
Backed by Diamond sponsors W Group, Inc. and Willie Ocier, the Highlands Ladies Cup will feature players of all genders with...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Nation Select outduels NUNS for historic NBTC girls crown

Fil-Nation Select outduels NUNS for historic NBTC girls crown

2 hours ago
Led by Harvard University-commit Nina Emnace's 17 points, the Fil-foreigners fended off a gritty challenge from the Lady Bullpups...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with