RSG's Nathzz named MPL PH Player for the Week

Philstar.com
March 15, 2023 | 4:03pm
Nathanael “Nathzz” Estrologo of RSG displayed flexibility and impeccable hero mastery during their matches against Nexplay EVOS and ECHO, flaunting five different hero picks for all five games played.

MANILA, Philippines – Parading a new roster in Season 11, RSG Slate Philippines showed glimpses of vulnerability early in the season. But the team looked to have found its rhythm as of late with Nathanael “Nathzz” Estrologo going on a tear to help the Season 9 champions win three of their last four games, including an impressive 2-0 sweep of M4 world champions ECHO.

The 16-year-old exp laner displayed flexibility and impeccable hero mastery during their matches against Nexplay EVOS and ECHO, flaunting five different hero picks for all five games played.

The Season 9 Finals MVP averaged 4.6 kills and seven assists while only conceding 1.2 deaths over the weekend that helped him win the Razer Gold-MPL PH Press Corps Player of the week for the March 3 to 9 period.

Nathzz gets his motivation from his challenger mentality after seeing ECHO exp laner Sanford "Sanford" Vinuya take the world title early this year.

"Challenger po ako ngayon kasi siya yung gusto kong lagpasan pa, si Sanford," he said.

"Challenger ako ngayon tapos siya yung tinitingala ko. Yun yung laging iniisip ko."

Nathzz bested teammate Dylan "Light" Catipon for the weekly citation. No other players received votes for the POW award in Week 4.

For the award, Nathhz will receive a Razer Blackshark V2 courtesy of Razer Gold.

The Player of the Week award is voted upon by print and online media covering the MPL Philippines, as well as the league’s broadcasters and operations team.

