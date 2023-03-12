Aby MaraÃ±o retires from national team duty

^

Aby Maraño retires from national team duty

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 12, 2023 | 8:01pm
Aby Maraño with the Philippine women's national volleyball team in the 2019 ASEAN Grand Prix in Santa Rosa, Laguna
MANILA, Philippines — Aby Maraño has announced her retirement from the Philippine women's national volleyball team on Sunday.

Maraño, who served as the team's skipper since the 2018 Asian Games, made her decision public on Instagram and confirmed it to the media.

"Nagwakas na ang serbisyo sa bayan, dito naman, dito na lang, dito na palagi," wrote Maraño on the post that bared a photo of her in her F2 Logistics Cargo Movers uniform.

Asked for a statement on her retirement, the former DLSU standout said that she is looking to focus on other things as well as giving way to younger stars in the team.

"Retirement means time and space for my other passion. I think oras na para sa new blood," she said.

Maraño made her debut for the national team in 2015 during the Southeast Asian Games in Singapore. She played in four editions of the biennial meet to go along with her sole appearance in the Asian Games.

Despite her leaving the team, Maraño said there is no denying her dedication to flag and country for all those years.

"Nasa NT man o wala, Tyang is Tyang. No one else can take that away from me. I worked so hard to be the Tyang Aby of Philippine Volleyball," said the 30-year-old.

"[I] dedicated myself to the sport and my heart for the Nation in all 7 years na sinurrender ko sarili para mag commit sa NT. Grateful ako sobra sa lahat ng mga nakasama ko, sa teammates, coaches at National Sports Associations na dinaanan ko within the years na naglaro ako para sa bansa. Lalo na sa mga taong naniwala at nagtiwala sa kakayahan ko. But syempre hindi forever nanjan ako, so it’s time for new leadership," she added.

Maraño last played for the national team in the 31st SEA Games where they ended up fourth in the tournament.

