UAAP Jrs star Reinhard Jumamoy moves up to NU Bulldogs program

MANILA, Philippines — National University's offseason has just been sweetened as National U-Nazareth School (NUNS) star Rein Jumamoy has committed to stay to the NU program.

After playing his final UAAP juniors game on Friday, Jumamoy said he will be moving up to the seniors program after a one-and-done year with NUNS.

"NU po ang nagbigay ng pagkakataon sa akin, kaya sa NU ko po gusto magpatuloy maglaro. Tiwala po ako sa kanilang dadalhin pa rin nila ako sa tama," said the 5-foot-11 point guard.

Jumamoy's commitment to the Bulldogs softened the blow after NUNS were dethroned by FEU-Diliman in the UAAP boys basketball.

Jumamoy joins holdovers Jake Figueroa, Kean Baclaan, and Steve Nash Enriquez in what is now a stacked Bulldogs backcourt.

"We are very happy and thankful kay Reinhard and sa family niya for choosing to stay sa NU program. Malaking bagay yung ganito para sa NU, kasi ito yung pagpapatuloy namin sa kagustuhan naming maging isa sa 'big boys,'" said head coach Jeff Napa, who guided the upstart Bulldogs to the Final Four last season alongside Ateneo, UP, and Adamson.

Jumamoy is the 3rd ranked high school player in the country as he steered the Bullpups to a semifinals finish in UAAP Season 85, according to the National Basketball Training Center.

He normed 18.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 2.8 steals while also totaling three triple-doubles in his first and only year in UAAP boys basketball.

Before taking his talents to the seniors team, the 19-year-old will get one last tournament with NUNS as they are set to see action in the 2023 Smart-NBTC National Finals from March 15 to 19 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

He will also be competing in the 2023 Under Armour-NBTC All-Star Game on March 19.