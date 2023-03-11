^

Sports

UAAP Jrs star Reinhard Jumamoy moves up to NU Bulldogs program

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 11, 2023 | 12:26pm
UAAP Jrs star Reinhard Jumamoy moves up to NU Bulldogs program
Reinhard Jumamoy
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — National University's offseason has just been sweetened as National U-Nazareth School (NUNS) star Rein Jumamoy has committed to stay to the NU program.

After playing his final UAAP juniors game on Friday, Jumamoy said he will be moving up to the seniors program after a one-and-done year with NUNS.

"NU po ang nagbigay ng pagkakataon sa akin, kaya sa NU ko po gusto magpatuloy maglaro. Tiwala po ako sa kanilang dadalhin pa rin nila ako sa tama," said the 5-foot-11 point guard.

Jumamoy's commitment to the Bulldogs softened the blow after NUNS were dethroned by FEU-Diliman in the UAAP boys basketball.

Jumamoy joins holdovers Jake Figueroa, Kean Baclaan, and Steve Nash Enriquez in what is now a stacked Bulldogs backcourt.

"We are very happy and thankful kay Reinhard and sa family niya for choosing to stay sa NU program. Malaking bagay yung ganito para sa NU, kasi ito yung pagpapatuloy namin sa kagustuhan naming maging isa sa 'big boys,'" said head coach Jeff Napa, who guided the upstart Bulldogs to the Final Four last season alongside Ateneo, UP, and Adamson.

Jumamoy is the 3rd ranked high school player in the country as he steered the Bullpups to a semifinals finish in UAAP Season 85, according to the National Basketball Training Center.

He normed 18.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 2.8 steals while also totaling three triple-doubles in his first and only year in UAAP boys basketball.

Before taking his talents to the seniors team, the 19-year-old will get one last tournament with NUNS as they are set to see action in the 2023 Smart-NBTC National Finals from March 15 to 19 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

He will also be competing in the 2023 Under Armour-NBTC All-Star Game on March 19.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-ONE champion Eduard Folayang leaves Team Lakay

Ex-ONE champion Eduard Folayang leaves Team Lakay

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
One of the stalwarts of the decorated MMA gym, Folayang announced on social media Friday that he was no longer part of the...
Sports
fbtw
Seeing former Choco Mucho teammates eliminated &lsquo;bittersweet&rsquo;, says Chery Tiggo&rsquo;s Pauline Gaston

Seeing former Choco Mucho teammates eliminated ‘bittersweet’, says Chery Tiggo’s Pauline Gaston

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Filling in for usual starter EJ Laure, Gaston provided quality play for Chery Tiggo, finishing with a triple-double of 12...
Sports
fbtw
Lee, Murrell shine in Passi

Lee, Murrell shine in Passi

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Magnolia’s Paul Lee came out with guns blazing, TNT’s Dave Marcelo showcased his agility and Converge’s...
Sports
fbtw
F2 targets outright semis slot

F2 targets outright semis slot

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
F2 Logistics shoots for an outright semifinal berth as it tackles Army Black Mamba while PLDT tries to close in on a semis...
Sports
fbtw

La Salle eyes 5-0 slate

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Pacesetting La Salle stakes its unbeaten slate against Far Eastern U nearing the close of the first round of the UAAP Season 85 women’s volleyball at the Phil-Sports Arena in Pasig City.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Brilliant Embiid leads Sixers comeback over Blazers

Brilliant Embiid leads Sixers comeback over Blazers

56 minutes ago
The Sixers looked to be heading for defeat after trailing by 21 points in the second quarter, and were down by 13 with less...
Sports
fbtw
Foreign stints to play key role in LPGT Bacolod

Foreign stints to play key role in LPGT Bacolod

1 hour ago
Top amateurs Rianne Malixi and Mafy Singson, who are currently vying in the Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Nomads, Kaya clash to highlight AIA 7s Sunday

Nomads, Kaya clash to highlight AIA 7s Sunday

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
In the previous two seasons, Manila Nomads took the series from Kaya, but when it counted the most, in the playoffs or the...
Sports
fbtw

Yulo misses floor final in Baku

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Filipino world champion gymnast Caloy Yulo fumbled in his pet floor exercise but came through with big shows in rings and parallel bars in the qualification round of the Baku, Azerbaijan edition of the FIG Artistic...
Sports
fbtw

CPS, DLSU-Lipa lock horns

12 hours ago
It will be California Precision Sports against De La Salle-Lipa then Maryhill College against Gracel Christian College Foundation in the semifinals of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation U-18 Cha...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with