Serrano ignites Phoenix's rise, wins weekly PBA player citation

Philstar.com
February 28, 2023 | 2:06pm
Encho Serrano thus became the first rookie to earn two PBA Player of the Week honors after winning his first in the 2022 Commissioner’s Cup, when he also anchored Phoenix’s five-game winning streak from a 0-3 start.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – Slowly but surely, Phoenix Super LPG worked its way from the ground up after a winless start with crucial wins in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

From the bottom of the league, the Fuel Masters have now taken flight into the playoff picture at solo No. 8 — thanks to an all-important upset of quarterfinals-bound Converge entering the homestretch of the season-ending tournament.

Quick-fire rookie Encho Serrano served as one of the fuels who sparked Phoenix's soar, unleashing a career-best of 28 points in the team’s 106-103 escape act against the FiberXers.

The former La Salle guard poured his entire output in the second half, including a 17-point eruption in the payoff period as the Fuel Masters climbed to 3-5 and good enough for a comfortable leeway from Northport (2-6), Rain or Shine (2-6) and Terrafirma (2-6) in the mad dash for the last quarterfinals ticket.

He shot efficiently from the floor on 11-of-16 mark laced by two rebounds, two assists, and a steal in only 22 minutes of play in a performance that earned for him the Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period Feb. 22-26.

The 19th overall selection in last year’s draft thus became the first rookie to earn two PBAPC-POW honors after winning his first in the 2022 Commissioner’s Cup, when he also anchored Phoenix’s five-game winning streak from a 0-3 start.

Blackwater’s Ato Ular was the only other freshman to be named Player of the Week this season.

Serrano said the feat is bore out of his mentality to always stay ready. 

“Lagi lang sinasabi sa akin ni coach Jamike to stay ready. Noong first half, iniisip ko na gusto ko talaga makatulong. Hindi naman nawawala ‘yung confidence ko. Gusto ko lang talaga makatulong sa team,” said the Kapampangan pride.

Serrano eclipsed Chris Newsome of Meralco in a close call for the weekly honor being handed out by the group of print and online media regularly covering the PBA beat.

ENCHO SERRANO

FUEL MASTERS

PBA

PBA PLAYER OF THE WEEK

PHOENIX
