^

Business

Prime Infrastructure unit tapped for Clark waste services

The Philippine Star
October 1, 2024 | 12:00am
Prime Infrastructure unit tapped for Clark waste services
PWS Pampanga operates a modern, large-scale materials recovery facility (MRF) in Porac, Pampanga with a capacity to process up to 5,000 tons of solid waste per day. It utilizes state- of-the-art equipment for waste segregation and storage to maximize resource recovery.
Edd Gumban, file

MANILA, Philippines — Clark Development Corp. (CDC) has named Prime Waste Solutions Pampanga Inc. (PWS Pampanga) its newly accredited lone service provider authorized to handle collection of residual waste within the Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone.

PWS Pampanga operates a modern, large-scale materials recovery facility (MRF) in Porac, Pampanga with a capacity to process up to 5,000 tons of solid waste per day. It utilizes state- of-the-art equipment for waste segregation and storage to maximize resource recovery.

“Prime Waste Solutions Pampanga Inc. is the newly accredited service provider authorized to handle residual waste in Clark. (Prime Waste Pampanga) and other applicants who will be accredited will commence commercial operations in Clark by Oct. 6, 2024,” CDC said in a memorandum.

Compliance to the memorandum will “ensure proper handling and disposal of residual waste” within Clark, the CDC said.

“Prime Waste Solutions Pampanga Inc. is redefining the waste management sector. As the operator of a state-of-the-art materials recovery facility, we distinguish ourselves from traditional landfills by providing a sustainable alternative built around resource recovery,” said Cara Peralta, Prime Infra’s Market Sector Lead for Waste.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Razon-led Prime Infra, PWS Pampanga is establishing benchmarks in sustainability and operational efficiency, supporting broader sustainable development goals in the region.

“By optimizing resource recovery, we aim to significantly limit landfilled waste to 20 percent or less of received waste. This way, we are able to reduce organic waste ending up decomposing and producing harmful methane emissions,” Peralta said.

Meanwhile, PWS Pampanga also recently secured the contract for residual waste management services for the buildings, facilities, and open spaces of CDC.

vuukle comment

CLARK DEVELOPMENT CORP.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Diesel to have 3% coconut biodiesel blend starting Oct. 1

Diesel to have 3% coconut biodiesel blend starting Oct. 1

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 8 hours ago
Diesel fuel will contain 1% more coconut methyl ester, a biodiesel, starting Oct. 1, 2024, increasing the blend from...
Business
fbtw

New Phl bull arrives

By Wilson Sy | 1 day ago
The Philippine stock market has roared back to life.
Business
fbtw
Oil price hike to welcome October

Oil price hike to welcome October

By Jean Mangaluz | 9 hours ago
Motorists can expect higher fuel prices beginning October 1.
Business
fbtw
Former OFW worked way up to build own construction firm

Former OFW worked way up to build own construction firm

By Conrado Diaz Jr. | 1 day ago
Hector Reyes is a former overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in the Middle East who, as they say, literally built his dreams from...
Business
fbtw
Hong Kong, Shanghai soar on China stimulus as strong yen hits Tokyo

Hong Kong, Shanghai soar on China stimulus as strong yen hits Tokyo

8 hours ago
Shares in Hong Kong and mainland China rocketed Monday, extending last week's surge after Chinese authorities unveiled a raft...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Global funds pick Philippines energy sector

Global funds pick Philippines energy sector

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
A coalition of global investors and partners dedicated to mobilizing infrastructure investment across the Indo-Pacific region...
Business
fbtw

Buskowitz Energy gets fresh $100 million funding

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Solar power firm Buskowitz Energy Inc. is fueling its growth and expansion with up to $100-million investment from Germany’s Patrizia SE and Japan’s Mitsui & Co. Ltd.
Business
fbtw

What are the challenges of an ISO application?

By Rey Elbo | 1 hour ago
In 1994, marketing professors Marian Friestad and Peter Wright introduced the concept of the Persuasion Knowledge Model so we may understand how to interpret, evaluate and respond against any attempt by people who...
Business
fbtw
Global rice prices to ease as India lifts export ban

Global rice prices to ease as India lifts export ban

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
Government officials and industry stakeholders are hopeful prices of rice in the world market would begin to soften after...
Business
fbtw
PAL boosting flights to Australia

PAL boosting flights to Australia

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines is expanding its flight volume to one of the largest cities in Australia, recognizing the...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with