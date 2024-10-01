Prime Infrastructure unit tapped for Clark waste services

PWS Pampanga operates a modern, large-scale materials recovery facility (MRF) in Porac, Pampanga with a capacity to process up to 5,000 tons of solid waste per day. It utilizes state- of-the-art equipment for waste segregation and storage to maximize resource recovery.

MANILA, Philippines — Clark Development Corp. (CDC) has named Prime Waste Solutions Pampanga Inc. (PWS Pampanga) its newly accredited lone service provider authorized to handle collection of residual waste within the Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone.

“Prime Waste Solutions Pampanga Inc. is the newly accredited service provider authorized to handle residual waste in Clark. (Prime Waste Pampanga) and other applicants who will be accredited will commence commercial operations in Clark by Oct. 6, 2024,” CDC said in a memorandum.

Compliance to the memorandum will “ensure proper handling and disposal of residual waste” within Clark, the CDC said.

“Prime Waste Solutions Pampanga Inc. is redefining the waste management sector. As the operator of a state-of-the-art materials recovery facility, we distinguish ourselves from traditional landfills by providing a sustainable alternative built around resource recovery,” said Cara Peralta, Prime Infra’s Market Sector Lead for Waste.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Razon-led Prime Infra, PWS Pampanga is establishing benchmarks in sustainability and operational efficiency, supporting broader sustainable development goals in the region.

“By optimizing resource recovery, we aim to significantly limit landfilled waste to 20 percent or less of received waste. This way, we are able to reduce organic waste ending up decomposing and producing harmful methane emissions,” Peralta said.

Meanwhile, PWS Pampanga also recently secured the contract for residual waste management services for the buildings, facilities, and open spaces of CDC.