Open Water Swim Circuit slated in Zamboanga Peninsula

REAL SPORTS SCENE - Anthony Suntay - Philstar.com
February 9, 2023 | 11:29am
Over the weekend, I was invited by a good friend, Christine Majadillas, the founder and CEO of One of a Kind Asia, to the launch of a very interesting event — The Zamboanga Peninsula Open Water Swim Circuit! 

The Zamboanga Peninsula is one of the places in the Philippines where you’ll find a perfect mix of the old and new, the classic and the modern. So-called because of the many traditional flowers aligned on its roadsides, ZamPen is an interesting and colorful visual spectacle of culture, history, nature and people. 

It may be Mindanao’s smallest region but it is packed with attractions, activities and places to discover. Going around the region, you’ll find a unique blend of Spanish, Western and indigenous architecture. You won’t run out of exciting adventures in ZamPen. 

This will be the venue for the four-leg circuit starting on February 12, which is spearheaded by the Department of Tourism-Region IX, with support from the Tourism Promotions Board Philippines.

The competition has seven major objectives:

  • To promote the human-and-nature connection
  • To promote aquasports tourism under Zamboanga Peninsula Region’s Ecotourism Product Portfolio
  • To reintroduce the region’s existing products
  • To highlight Region 9’s Community-based Sustainable Tourism
  • To educate the participants about the value of habitat conservation and management
  • To encourage Indigenous Community members to join the competition so potential Open Water swimmers can be identified

A breathtaking feature of the Open Water Swim Circuit is its concept of moving the activity from one ZamPen location to another, allowing participants to enjoy the expansive sceneries and places of the region.

On February 12, participants will gather at Onse Islas (11 Islands) in the City of Flowers, Zamboanga City. After a month, the second leg of the competition will be held at Buluan Island in Zamboanga Sibugay on March 19. The Circuit will then move to Lake Maragang in Tigbao, Zamboanga del Sur on April 16, and on May 14, participants will head off to Dakak Resort in Dapitan, Zamboanga del Norte.

For every leg of the activity, there will be two or three distances — ranging from 1.5km to 5km — that participants can register for. 

For those who want to join the Open Water Swim Circuit, the registration/admission fee is Php1,200 per person. This includes a swim safety kit, swim cap, swim buoy, towel, finisher shirt and medal, loot bag, and meals and snacks. 

A special award will be given to participants who complete all four legs of the competition. The titles at stake are:

  • Goddess Magwayen of ZamPen OWSC (Goddess of Water)
  • God Agwe of ZamPen OWSC (God of Water)

For more information, visit their Facebook: ZamPen Open Water Swim Circuit 2022.

This is also a project of the Zamboanga Open Water Swimming Club, Inc., and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources. Support is also provided by the Local Government Units of the City Government of Zamboanga, the Provincial Government of Zamboanga Sibugay, the Municipality of Tigbao Zamboanga del Sur, and the City Government of Dapitan Zamboanga del Norte.

See you all in Zamboanga!

ZAMBOANGA PENINSULA
