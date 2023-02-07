^

Sports

Laylo ends 17-year title drought, rules National Chess Championships

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
February 7, 2023 | 2:49pm
Laylo ends 17-year title drought, rules National Chess Championships
GM Darwin Laylo
Philstar.com / File

MANILA, Philippines – After a 17-year wait, Grandmaster Darwin Laylo is back on top as the country’s top chess player.

The 42-year-old Laylo recalled the old form that pushed him to the pedestal in 2004 and 2006 in ruling the National Chess Championships at the Malolos City Auditorium in Bulacan Monday night.

The Army man from Dasmarinas, Cavite split the point with International Master Daniel Quizon, the last winner of this meet two years ago in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, and finished with 6.5 points on four triumphs and five draws.

Laylo’s four victories, which came at the expense of Woman GM Janelle Mae Frayna, WIM Marie Antoinette San Diego, IM Paulo Bersamina and GM Joey Antonio, happened in the early rounds that allowed him the luxury of drawing his last three assignments to seal the deal.

He took home Php100,000 courtesy of Malolos City Mayor Christian Natividad for his feat.

“Big thanks to my family and the people who helped me to get back to the top,” said Laylo, who also cited the support of Army Special Service Center Col. John Oliver Gabun.

IMs Jan Emmanuel Garcia and Michael Concio, Jr. fought Frayna and Bersamina to draws to end up second and third and prizes worth Php80,000 and Php50,000, respectively.

Rounding out the top 10 were Bersamina, Frayna, Mark Jay Bacojo, Quizon, GM John Paul Gomez, Antonio and San Diego.

CHESS

DARWIN LAYLO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Angelis Resort pace home bets in Manila Hustle 3x3 opening day

Angelis Resort pace home bets in Manila Hustle 3x3 opening day

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
They swept both their assignments in Pool A, as they opened the day's action with a victory over South Korea's G2L2, 21-...
Sports
fbtw
Hiroshima's patience pays off with Kai Sotto signing

Hiroshima's patience pays off with Kai Sotto signing

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Having just wrapped up his second season with the Adelaide 36ers in the Australian NBL, it was announced on Tuesday that Sotto...
Sports
fbtw
Irving joins Mavericks as clubs make NBA trade official

Irving joins Mavericks as clubs make NBA trade official

7 hours ago
Kyrie Irving was welcomed to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) as the Texas team and the Brooklyn Nets...
Sports
fbtw
Report: Phoenix Suns president resigns after workplace allegations

Report: Phoenix Suns president resigns after workplace allegations

8 hours ago
Phoenix Suns president and chief executive Jason Rowley has resigned after a report into workplace misconduct allegations...
Sports
fbtw
PBA Board to take up sked

PBA Board to take up sked

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
The PBA Board of Governors convenes today to discuss the opening of the 48th season with commissioner Willie Marcial reporting...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Jonvic Remulla named Philippine chef-de-mission to Paris Olympics

Jonvic Remulla named Philippine chef-de-mission to Paris Olympics

By Joey Villar | 54 minutes ago
Cavite governor Jonvic Remulla will take the place of Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panililio as the country’s...
Sports
fbtw
Amit continues search for more Filipina cue stars with own tournament

Amit continues search for more Filipina cue stars with own tournament

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Rubilen Amit hopes to leave a legacy not just by winning tournaments, but by paving the path she took when she emerged as...
Sports
fbtw
Laylo ends 17-year title drought, rules National Chess Championships

Laylo ends 17-year title drought, rules National Chess Championships

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
After a 17-year wait, Grandmaster Darwin Laylo is back on top as the country’s top chess player.
Sports
fbtw
Gomera cops 'double' as Gauran stands out in PPS Bais netfest

Gomera cops 'double' as Gauran stands out in PPS Bais netfest

1 hour ago
Mcleen Gomera nailed a third crown in as many starts, including a sweep of the boys’ 16- and 18-and-under trophies,...
Sports
fbtw
Thompson dumps 42 points as Warriors silence Thunder

Thompson dumps 42 points as Warriors silence Thunder

2 hours ago
Klay Thompson flirted with breaking his own single-game 3-pointer record before settling for 42 points as the Golden State...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with