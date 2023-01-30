^

Sports

Strong Group seeks 3rd win, takes on Syrian squad

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
January 30, 2023 | 2:55pm
Strong Group seeks 3rd win, takes on Syrian squad
Strong Group coach Charles Tiu
Photo courtesy of Herbert Iponla

MANILA, Philippines – Undefeated Strong Group tries to zero in on a group sweep when it takes on Al Wahda of Syria in the 32nd Dubai International Basketball Championship at the Al-Nasr Club Hall.

Tip-off is at 1 a.m. Tuesday (Manila time) with the Jacob Lao-owned team wanting no let-up after wins over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) national team and Al Nasr of Libya.

Led by ex-NBA players and former PBA imports Shabazz Muhammad and Renaldo Balkman, Strong Group scraped past UAE, 91-87, before trouncing Al Nasr with a wire-to-wire 93-76 win for a solo lead in Group A. 

Al Wahda, on the other hand, is winless in two games but coach Charles Tiu is not keen on lowering his team’s guard to dodge a major upset.

“They lost to Al Nasr of Libya but they will have a new and big import for our game. So they’re a different team right now,” said Tiu of the hungry Syrians.

Al Wahda bowed to Al Nasr, 80-66, and Lebanons’ Dynamo, 95-75, -- making it a must-win game against Strong Group.

To get the job done, Tiu will be banking on the continuous support of his local crew led by Filipino-American guard Sedrick Barefield after backstopping Muhammad in scoring in the first two games.

Ex-NBA champion Nick Young is also expected to find his groove after struggling in the first two matches with Kevin Quiambao, Will Gozum and Justine Baltazar patrolling the paint.

Jerom Lastimosa, BJ Andrade, JD Cagulangan, Miguel Oczon, Inand Fornillos and Lebron Lopez are also tipped to provide solid coverage for Strong Group that is also backed by Mighty Sports and Acrocity.

Fellow unbeaten squad Dynamo of Lebanon is the last assignment of Strong Group tomorrow for the virtual Group A leadership.

Strong Group is eyeing to be the second Philippine team to win in Dubai after Mighty Sports in 2020 with Tiu also at helm.

BASKETBALL

CHARLES TIU

STRONG GROUP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Obiena soars over 5.82m for gold in France  

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
World Championship bronze medalist EJ Obiena collected his first victory of the year after he reigned supreme in the Perche En Or meet in Roubaix, France yesterday.
Sports
fbtw
'Bad for us, good for them': De Brito reveals Santiago acquiring Japanese citizenship

'Bad for us, good for them': De Brito reveals Santiago acquiring Japanese citizenship

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Santiago is also playing professionally in Japan, with the Saitama Ageo Medics in the V. League. She is engaged as well to...
Sports
fbtw

One-sided SEA Games

By Bill Velasco | 16 hours ago
The 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia are touted to be the biggest in history.
Sports
fbtw

Santiago turning Japanese

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
The Philippines is losing another generational athlete.
Sports
fbtw
Gerald Anderson clutch as Kalos stays perfect

Gerald Anderson clutch as Kalos stays perfect

1 day ago
The celebrity baller was again the immediate star of the show as he led KalosPh to a tense 101-98 win over home team Marikina...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PNVF bares Philippine men's, women&rsquo;s volleyball pool for SEA Games

PNVF bares Philippine men's, women’s volleyball pool for SEA Games

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
With just barely four months to go, the Philippine National Volleyball Federation has released the 19-player list that it...
Sports
fbtw
Morant triple-double fuels Grizzlies; Bucks' Antetokounmpo scores 50

Morant triple-double fuels Grizzlies; Bucks' Antetokounmpo scores 50

2 hours ago
Ja Morant posted a triple-double as the Memphis Grizzlies halted their slide with a come-from-behind victory over Indiana...
Sports
fbtw
Baisa sustains run in PPS netfest; Divinagracia dominates

Baisa sustains run in PPS netfest; Divinagracia dominates

4 hours ago
Brice Vincent Baisa kept crushing the opposition with his brand of play, posting another twinkill even as local ace Ma. Hannah...
Sports
fbtw
Lakers' James, Davis ruled out of Monday clash with Nets

Lakers' James, Davis ruled out of Monday clash with Nets

7 hours ago
Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis will sit out Monday's NBA game against the Nets in Brooklyn, the Lakers...
Sports
fbtw

Batican, Gan sisters lead JGFP winners

16 hours ago
Hometown bet Ralph Rian Batican and Davao leg champions Nicole and Stephanie Gan, Lucas de Guzman and Brianna Macasaet led the winners in the second Mindanao meet of the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with