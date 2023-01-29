'Bad for us, good for them': De Brito reveals Santiago acquiring Japanese citizenship

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine women's national volleyball team head coach Jorge De Brito has bared that volleyball star Jaja Santiago is looking to change citizenship.

During the pre-tournament press conference of the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino conference, De Brito said that Santiago will no longer be a part of the national team pool.

"I don't think so," De Brito said on whether or not the former NU standout will be available for the national team.

"Because she has started the process for [Japanese] citizenship. Bad for us, good for them. Good for her also." the Brazilian coach added.

Santiago is also playing professionally in Japan, with the Saitama Ageo Medics in the V. League. She is engaged as well to Japanese coach Taka Minowa.

Despite expecting her citizenship change to be a big blow to the nationals, De Brito had nothing but good wishes for Santiago.

"I’m always hoping that she can be happy. As you know she’s a good player." he said.

Once Santiago gets her citizenship, she will be able to play for Japan's national team, a goal which she expressed before as she aims to play in the Olympics.

"I don’t think she can play for our national team. When she finishes the process there in Japan, she can play for the national team for Japan." said De Brito.

Even in the upcoming 32nd Southeast Asian Games set in Cambodia in May, Santiago will no longer be available for the Philippines.

"For the last competition she cannot join because there are some rules there that she has to follow."