^

Sports

Pacquiao, Paradigm headed for trial in US

Philstar.com
January 26, 2023 | 11:19am
Pacquiao, Paradigm headed for trial in US
Manny Pacquiao with Paradigm CEO Audie Attar in this file photo.

MANILA, Philippines – Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao and a sports management firm he was previously associated with will be heading to a trial in the United States in March over a contract dispute several years ago.

Paradigm Sports Management (PSM) sued the 44-year-old Pacquiao in June 2021 for alleged breach of contract after the latter opted to fight unified welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr. instead of the former’s preferred fighter, Mikey Garcia.

But PSM’s request to prevent the Pacquiao-Spence fight from happening on August 21, 2021 failed after Judge Walter Schwarm junked the injunction filed by the company. The bout, however, still didn’t materialize due to an eye injury suffered by Spence, and Pacquiao instead ended up fighting replacement opponent Yordenis Ugas.

Pacquiao lost to Ugas via unanimous decision in their bout in Las Vegas — his last pro fight — yet the court case with PSM remained active.

Per a tweet by veteran fight scribe Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports, the case will go to trial in Orange County, California, on March 3.

In a statement that has also been carried by several US-based fight websites on Thursday, PSM founder and chief executive Audie Attar expressed confidence that they will win the case against Pacquiao.

“Manny’s days of thumbing his nose at our contractual rights are almost at an end. We have an overwhelming case against him and look forward to Justice being served,” Attar read.

“The court has already entered an order stating that — due to his consistent violation of court orders — Pacquiao is now deemed to have admitted that he breached his contract with Paradigm and that Paradigm has suffered more than $20 million in damages,” he added.

The PSM head also warned promoters, managers, fighters and broadcast networks not to interfere or enter into negotiations with Pacquiao with the lawsuit ongoing.

“Once Paradigm wins at trial in March, we will cut off 100% of Manny’s opportunities to earn money in the United States from any source because any revenue he generates will be attached to his judgment,” he said.

“Additionally, Paradigm will pursue enforcement of its judgement in any foreign country where Manny seeks to fight.”

Pacquiao's camp hasn’t responded to the development as of posting time.

The former eight-division world champion aligned himself with PSM, which handles Conor McGregor, reportedly in hopes of arranging a lucrative fight with the mixed martial arts star.

‘All the best to Manny’

Meanwhile, former longtime Pacquiao associate Jayke Joson is wishing the boxing legend “all the best” ahead of the March trial.

“As Manny Pacquiao’s longtime friend and ally before — and even now I always consider him as my brother — I really wish him all the best despite the hardships we’ve been through last year as we’re all just human beings,” Joson said.

Jayke Joson (left) with Audi Attar.
 

Joson is also hoping Pacquiao will finally settle the lawsuit, which would allow the latter to fight again in the US.

“But with the trial now slated in March and with the outcome uncertain, I’m praying for my friend to be enlightened, make amends, reach out to Paradigm Sports Management, and hope to get the best result at the end of the day,” he continued.

“This is what we’ve been saying to him for a long time, that all we wanted is for his own good.”

Pacquiao figured in an exhibition bout in December last year, dominating Korean YouTuber DK Yoo over six rounds in South Korea.

BOXING

MANNY PACQUIAO

PARADIGM

PARADIGM SPORTS MANAGEMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

NLEX off to hot start  

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
NLEX went off and running after getting a last-minute green light for fancied import Jonathon Simmons’ PBA  Governors’ Cup stint.
Sports
fbtw

Brownlee never imagined the love

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra import and Gilas naturalized player Justin Brownlee admitted yesterday he never imagined in a million years the adulation and love from the Filipino fans.
Sports
fbtw
LeBron closes in on Kareem&rsquo;s record

LeBron closes in on Kareem’s record

11 hours ago
LeBron James took another stride towards the NBA’s all-time scoring record with a dazzling 46-point performance but...
Sports
fbtw

All-Stars drafted before tip-off

11 hours ago
This season’s All-Star teams will be drafted right before the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, the NBA and NBPA announced Tuesday.LeBron James and Kevin Durant drafted their respective teams 10 days ahead of last season’s...
Sports
fbtw
Full force in Cambodia

Full force in Cambodia

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
Committed beyond the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers and tournament proper, the PBA is ready to do its part in Gilas Pilipinas’...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bianca Bustamante raring to go in Formula 4 in Kuwait

Bianca Bustamante raring to go in Formula 4 in Kuwait

By Rick Olivares | 4 minutes ago
After a promising showing in Round One of the 2023 Formula 4 UAE Championships, Bianca Bustamante is looking to build on those...
Sports
fbtw
Veteran booters upbeat on Filipinas' future as youth team gets revamped

Veteran booters upbeat on Filipinas' future as youth team gets revamped

By Luisa Morales | 22 minutes ago
With both the Under-17 and Under-20 teams getting a shot in the arm under the tutelage of Coach Alen Stajcic and Nahuel Arrarte,...
Sports
fbtw
Tropang Giga need to work on defense, says Lastimosa

Tropang Giga need to work on defense, says Lastimosa

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
In his first game as TNT head coach, Lastimosa said that though his wards exceeded his expectations on one end, there was...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena cops silver medal in Germany to start 2023 campaign

Obiena cops silver medal in Germany to start 2023 campaign

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Obiena, ranked No. 3 in the world, finished behind the United States’ Sam Kendricks in the Internationales Springer-Meeting...
Sports
fbtw

Djokovic whips Rublev, earns ticket to semis

11 hours ago
Novak Djokovic delivered a masterclass Wednesday to race into the Australian Open semifinals and edge closer to a 22nd Grand Slam title with a straight-sets thrashing of Andrey Rublev.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with