42 teams see action in UBL Season 5

Philstar.com
January 9, 2023 | 4:43pm
42 teams see action in UBL Season 5

MANILA, Philippines – Forty two teams, culled from different age divisions, are set to see action in the fifth season of the United Basketball League, which comes off the wraps at SPCC in Caloocan on Sunday, January 15.

Founded by former Philippine Basketball Association player Allan Salangsang and assisted by longtime referee Joel Ngo, the league will be participated by school-based and club teams.

Among the teams competing are Philippine Christian University-Wang’s Sports, Blue Panther, Hustle by DMC Sportswear, Bombers, Paragon, PCAF, SPCC Blue Panthers, Pace Academy, National University-MOA, Brotherhood, Spring Oil, Mighty Warriors, Disciples, MBC, Aspirants Basketball, Supremo, Pheno Ballers, Triple J Basketball, Manila Braves, Skilled Hoops and EDSCI Green Knights.

A two-time Southeast Asian Games player (2003 and 2007), Salangsang, who also played for Talk N Text, Ginebra, Coca-Cola and Rain or Shine, also disclosed plans of staging a regional basketball event for young players and an invitational international event in the future.

“We’re excited for our fifth season,” said Salangsang. “We just want these young players to raise their game to the next level and help them prepare to the different league’s they’ll be joining.”

Previously, teams from the Universities Athletic Association of the Philippines and the National Collegiate Athletic Association took part in Season 4 and Salangsang is expecting school-based teams to participate at the last minute.

