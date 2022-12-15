^

Sports

Kouame cites 'team effort' as key to Ateneo’s Game 2 win vs UP

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 15, 2022 | 12:56pm
Kouame cites 'team effort' as key to Ateneoâ€™s Game 2 win vs UP
Angelo Kouame
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Ateneo’s Ange Kouame did the heavy lifting in Game Two of the UAAP Season 85 finals as he finished with a double-double against the UP Fighting Maroons to force a winner-take-all Game Three next week.

Flashing his fine form that Ateneo has come to expect from the naturalized Filipino, Kouame said that he particularly liked what he saw from the younger Blue Eagles this game.

Not a stranger to success in the UAAP, with multiple titles to his name, Kouame saw the same fire in his teammates in wanting to regain the crown from the Fighting Maroons.

“It's not about me, it's about the whole team. What I really want to talk about is the performance of the whole team,” said Kouame after the game.

“[The] bench, Geo [Chiu] was stepping up, Kai Ballungay stepping up, even Sean Quitevis. And you know, it really makes me feel in the right position to be able to be with them and see that they really want it as much as I want it. So I think it's a team effort. It's not just about me getting a double-double,” he continued.

Playing the biggest supporting role to Kouame was Ballungay, who ended up with 15 points after going scoreless in the first game of the series.

Ballungay hopes to bring the same energy in Game Three on Monday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Coming to this game, we just wanted to be more physical than we were in Game One. I feel like we wanted to be the aggressors this time, and we wanted to hit first. And I think it really showed throughout this game,” said Ballungay.

“I feel like it's this type of mentality that we need to carry going into Game Three that's gonna give us this championship title,” he added.

Kouame, Ballungay and the rest of the Blue Eagles gun for their fourth title in five seasons against the Fighting Maroons on Monday, 6 p.m.

ANGELO KOUAME

ATENEO

BLUE EAGLES

FIGHTING MAROONS

UAAP

UAAP FINALS

UP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

PSL seeks collab with PBA

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
Pilipinas Super League president Rocky Chan has reached out to the PBA for a possible collaboration and PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the door is open. Chan, PSL head of basketball operations Leo Isaac, Marcial...
Sports
fbtw
UP's Galinato gets pass after botched dunk try vs Ateneo

UP's Galinato gets pass after botched dunk try vs Ateneo

By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
As the Maroons were staging a comeback from 15 points down in the fourth salvo, Maroons big man Henry Galinato missed a wide...
Sports
fbtw

Finding the faith

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
Jovelyn Gonzaga never expected to bag the gold with Sisi Rondina at the Beach Pro Tour Futures in Subic last weekend.
Sports
fbtw
Ballungay credits resurgent finals game to visit from Ateneo alumni

Ballungay credits resurgent finals game to visit from Ateneo alumni

By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
In a victory that forced a winner-take-all Game Three on Monday, Ballungay came up big for the Blue Eagles who pumped life...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles stay alive vs Maroons, force Game 3

Blue Eagles stay alive vs Maroons, force Game 3

By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
Ateneo jumped the gun on the defending champions, who were forced into foul trouble. The Maroons also misfired on offense...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Curry suffers shoulder injury in Warriors' loss to Pacers

Curry suffers shoulder injury in Warriors' loss to Pacers

1 hour ago
Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry suffered a left shoulder injury late in the third quarter of reigning NBA champion Golden...
Sports
fbtw
Southwoods' Chairman&rsquo;s Charity Cup tees off

Southwoods' Chairman’s Charity Cup tees off

2 hours ago
Four hundred players make up the full-packed field slugging it out for top honors in the Chairman’s Charity Cup beginning...
Sports
fbtw
The most advanced all-electric Jaguar race car ever

The most advanced all-electric Jaguar race car ever

By Anthony Suntay | 2 hours ago
Jaguar TCS Racing revealed the Jaguar I-TYPE 6, designed and engineered to compete for the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship,...
Sports
fbtw
The last stop to Lionel Messi's GOAT tour

The last stop to Lionel Messi's GOAT tour

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
One can only imagine what is inside the mind of Lionel Messi as his own personal redemption tour is in its apex.
Sports
fbtw
NBA, union delay contract opt-out deadline to February

NBA, union delay contract opt-out deadline to February

2 hours ago
The NBA and its players' union said Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) they have agreed to extend the deadline to opt out of...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with