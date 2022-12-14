^

Sports

Ballungay credits resurgent finals game to visit from Ateneo alumni

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 14, 2022 | 10:36pm
Ballungay credits resurgent finals game to visit from Ateneo alumni
Kai Ballungay
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — Ateneo's Kai Ballungay bounced back from a scoreless game in Game One of the UAAP Season 85 finals as he finished with 15 points in Game Two at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

In a victory that forced a winner-take-all Game Three on Monday, Ballungay came up big for the Blue Eagles who pumped life into their redemption bid.

But Ballungay wasn't keen on patting himself on the back as he credited his recovery to Blue Eagles alumni who visited their practice earlier this week.

Ballungay said that hearing the words from UAAP champions themselves inspired him to come out with a better showing.

"I think it really started Monday night when the alumni came and they spoke to the team. It was real special, not only for the team but for myself especially," said Ballungay.

"Just hearing their stories, the Nieto brothers, [Will] Navarro. All those types of guys, and they were able to instill into me a lot of things that they experienced in their careers," he added.

A first-year player in the UAAP, Ballungay said that he wanted to live up to the legacy that the likes of Matt and Mike Nieto, Navarro, Tyler Tio, Anton Asistio, Raffy Verano and Isaac Go built in Katipunan.

"I really took that to heart and wanted to — like Sean [Quitevis] said — show that type of brotherhood, something that we can live up to, what they did in years past," he said.

Ballungay also expressed his desire to just play his role in the team, whether that ended up with him stuffing the stat sheet or not.

"Game One, it didn't go the way I wanted it, the way this team wanted it. But coming in tonight, I just wanted to impact the game anywhere that I could, whether that be on the glass, scoring, whatever it is. I just wanted to help this team," said Ballungay.

Ballungay and the rest of the Blue Eagles will hope to overcome the early 0-1 deficit against the Maroons and regain the crown on Game Three on Monday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Letran star Yu abruptly ends college career after NCAA finals suspension

Letran star Yu abruptly ends college career after NCAA finals suspension

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Fran Yu has ended his collegiate career in Letran Knights uniform the worst way possible — via suspension.
Sports
fbtw
Adamson's Lastimosa says UAAP fate to be known next week

Adamson's Lastimosa says UAAP fate to be known next week

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
With one year of eligibility remaining, Lastimosa said that he will be revealing his decision by next week.
Sports
fbtw
Messi, Alvarez fire Argentina past Croatia into World Cup final

Messi, Alvarez fire Argentina past Croatia into World Cup final

13 hours ago
The two-time world champions, backed their passionate, singing followers at the Lusail Stadium, produced their best display...
Sports
fbtw
Suspension ends Yu&rsquo;s NCAA career

Suspension ends Yu’s NCAA career

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Fran Yu is ending his collegiate career in a Letran Knights uniform while serving suspension.
Sports
fbtw
Go eyes top finish in Aramco Invitational golf tourney

Go eyes top finish in Aramco Invitational golf tourney

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
Lloyd Go hopes to ride on his strong finish last week as he resumes his drive for an Asian Development Tour breakthrough in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ballungay credits resurgent finals game to visit from Ateneo alumni

Ballungay credits resurgent finals game to visit from Ateneo alumni

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
In a victory that forced a winner-take-all Game Three on Monday, Ballungay came up big for the Blue Eagles who pumped life...
Sports
fbtw
UP's Galinato gets pass after botched dunk try vs Ateneo

UP's Galinato gets pass after botched dunk try vs Ateneo

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
As the Maroons were staging a comeback from 15 points down in the fourth salvo, Maroons big man Henry Galinato missed a wide...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao partners with NFT, crypto firms

Pacquiao partners with NFT, crypto firms

2 hours ago
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has joined forces with rising NFT (non-fungible tokens) wallet NFT One and START to bring new...
Sports
fbtw
Putting key to Malixi's Malaysian Am golf bid

Putting key to Malixi's Malaysian Am golf bid

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
Rianne Malixi has put a premium on putting that she believes will be crucial to her title drive in the 118th Malaysian Amateur...
Sports
fbtw
Antetokounmpo tows Bucks past Warriors

Antetokounmpo tows Bucks past Warriors

11 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks piled more road misery on NBA champions Golden State on Tuesday (Wednesday,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with