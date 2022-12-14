^

Sports

Blue Eagles stay alive vs Maroons, force Game 3

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 14, 2022 | 8:44pm
Blue Eagles stay alive vs Maroons, force Game 3
Ange Kouame
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:49 p.m.) — The Ateneo Blue Eagles bounced back against the UP Fighting Maroons as they took Game Two of the UAAP Season 85 finals, 65-55, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

Ateneo jumped the gun on the defending champions, who were forced into foul trouble. The Maroons also misfired on offense as they ended up with their lowest scoring output under head coach Goldwin Monteverde.

Riding a resurgent game from Kai Ballungay and with Ange Kouame flashing his fine form, Ateneo dominated UP in the match as they pushed their lead to as big as 15 after a Kouame hook, 61-46, with 6:11 left in the game.

Minutes before, Zavier Lucero hurt his knee to compound UP's woes, exiting the game after with 8:31 ticks remaining.

While UP tried to stage a mini run late when they got within nine after a Terrence Fortea triple, 54-63, with 4:46 left, a sorry miss by Henry Galinato — where he botched a wide-open layup — stopped any momentum UP had going.

Only Carl Tamayo was able to tack on a point for the rest of the game with a split at the free throw line with 1:26 remaining.

Still, Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin spoke of just how tough it was to grind out the victory against the defending champions.

"We lived to fight another day. Both of these schools, both of these teams, our moniker is something about fighters… Everybody saw what sports fighting is about tonight." said Baldwin.

Kouame copped Player of the Game honors with 19 points, 11 boards, three steals and three blocks to lead Ateneo.

Ballungay, who was held scoreless in Game One, finished with 15 markers as well.

Tamayo paced UP in the losing effort with 15 points, three rebounds, one steal and one block.

Game Three tips off on Monday, December 19, 6 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Scores:

ATENEO 65 -- Kouame 19, Ballungay 15, Padrigao 11, Daves 6, Chiu 6, Ildefonso 3, Gomez 2, Lazaro 2, Koon 1, Quitevis 0, Andrade 0.
UP 55 -- Tamayo 15, Cagulangan 11, Fortea 9, Lucero 6, Alarcon 5, Abadiano 4, Diouf 2, Galinato 2, Spencer 1, Gonzales 0, Calimag 0, Lina 0.

Quarters: 20-19, 41-33, 57-44, 65-55.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Letran star Yu abruptly ends college career after NCAA finals suspension

Letran star Yu abruptly ends college career after NCAA finals suspension

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Fran Yu has ended his collegiate career in Letran Knights uniform the worst way possible — via suspension.
Sports
fbtw
Suspension ends Yu&rsquo;s NCAA career

Suspension ends Yu’s NCAA career

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Fran Yu is ending his collegiate career in a Letran Knights uniform while serving suspension.
Sports
fbtw
Messi, Alvarez fire Argentina past Croatia into World Cup final

Messi, Alvarez fire Argentina past Croatia into World Cup final

11 hours ago
The two-time world champions, backed their passionate, singing followers at the Lusail Stadium, produced their best display...
Sports
fbtw
Adamson's Lastimosa says UAAP fate to be known next week

Adamson's Lastimosa says UAAP fate to be known next week

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
With one year of eligibility remaining, Lastimosa said that he will be revealing his decision by next week.
Sports
fbtw
Quiambao shifts focus to UAAP Season 86 after missing La Salle's final games

Quiambao shifts focus to UAAP Season 86 after missing La Salle's final games

By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Both must-win contests, Quiambao was forced to watch from the sidelines as his teammates fell short of making the Final Four...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UP's Galinato gets pass after botched dunk try vs Ateneo

UP's Galinato gets pass after botched dunk try vs Ateneo

By Luisa Morales | 9 minutes ago
As the Maroons were staging a comeback from 15 points down in the fourth salvo, Maroons big man Henry Galinato missed a wide...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao partners with NFT, crypto firms

Pacquiao partners with NFT, crypto firms

29 minutes ago
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has joined forces with rising NFT (non-fungible tokens) wallet NFT One and START to bring new...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP awards: UP's Diouf wins MVP, Tamayo in Mythical 5

UAAP awards: UP's Diouf wins MVP, Tamayo in Mythical 5

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Made official on Wednesday before Game Two of the finals where UP leads 1-0 over Ateneo, Diouf leapfrogged over the competition...
Sports
fbtw
Putting key to Malixi's Malaysian Am golf bid

Putting key to Malixi's Malaysian Am golf bid

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Rianne Malixi has put a premium on putting that she believes will be crucial to her title drive in the 118th Malaysian Amateur...
Sports
fbtw
Go eyes top finish in Aramco Invitational golf tourney

Go eyes top finish in Aramco Invitational golf tourney

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Lloyd Go hopes to ride on his strong finish last week as he resumes his drive for an Asian Development Tour breakthrough in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with