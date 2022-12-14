Blue Eagles stay alive vs Maroons, force Game 3

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:49 p.m.) — The Ateneo Blue Eagles bounced back against the UP Fighting Maroons as they took Game Two of the UAAP Season 85 finals, 65-55, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

Ateneo jumped the gun on the defending champions, who were forced into foul trouble. The Maroons also misfired on offense as they ended up with their lowest scoring output under head coach Goldwin Monteverde.

Riding a resurgent game from Kai Ballungay and with Ange Kouame flashing his fine form, Ateneo dominated UP in the match as they pushed their lead to as big as 15 after a Kouame hook, 61-46, with 6:11 left in the game.

Minutes before, Zavier Lucero hurt his knee to compound UP's woes, exiting the game after with 8:31 ticks remaining.

While UP tried to stage a mini run late when they got within nine after a Terrence Fortea triple, 54-63, with 4:46 left, a sorry miss by Henry Galinato — where he botched a wide-open layup — stopped any momentum UP had going.

Only Carl Tamayo was able to tack on a point for the rest of the game with a split at the free throw line with 1:26 remaining.

Still, Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin spoke of just how tough it was to grind out the victory against the defending champions.

"We lived to fight another day. Both of these schools, both of these teams, our moniker is something about fighters… Everybody saw what sports fighting is about tonight." said Baldwin.

Kouame copped Player of the Game honors with 19 points, 11 boards, three steals and three blocks to lead Ateneo.

Ballungay, who was held scoreless in Game One, finished with 15 markers as well.

Tamayo paced UP in the losing effort with 15 points, three rebounds, one steal and one block.

Game Three tips off on Monday, December 19, 6 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Scores:

ATENEO 65 -- Kouame 19, Ballungay 15, Padrigao 11, Daves 6, Chiu 6, Ildefonso 3, Gomez 2, Lazaro 2, Koon 1, Quitevis 0, Andrade 0.

UP 55 -- Tamayo 15, Cagulangan 11, Fortea 9, Lucero 6, Alarcon 5, Abadiano 4, Diouf 2, Galinato 2, Spencer 1, Gonzales 0, Calimag 0, Lina 0.

Quarters: 20-19, 41-33, 57-44, 65-55.