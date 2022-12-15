^

Tamayo, Diouf still upbeat on UP's UAAP title hopes

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 15, 2022 | 10:54am
UP's Malick Diouf and Carl Tamayo
MANILA, Philippines — Mythical Team members Carl Tamayo and Malick Diouf both expressed optimism for the UP Fighting Maroons’ chances in the winner-take-all Game Three of the UAAP Season 85 finals set on Monday.

Having been in the same situation just months before in Season 84, both Maroons zeroed in on their confidence to take down the Blue Eagles one more time.

“Confident ako sa teammates ko. We need to prepare lang and play the right way,” said Tamayo.

“I think we’ll have a good chance at winning the championship,” he added.

Diouf, who was also crowned league MVP on Wednesday, said he will be keen on avoiding foul trouble, which limited him in Game Two. He finished with only two points in the crucial loss.

“I just think we need to play the right way. The beginning was ok but in the second [half], especially me, I got two fouls easily. We just need to catch up.” admitted Diouf.

He also put a premium on being disciplined on defense and avoid being “out of control”.

“[Foul trouble] really affected me, the way I was playing. I was so thinking were out of control but it happens. We just have to make sure were composed,” he said.

Most of all, the Senegalese big man charged their chances of success to working together — especially as Zavier Lucero’s health remains in the balance for the do-or-die matchup.

“I’m pretty sure were still gonna win the championship if we play the right way. If we play the right way, were going to win. We just have to play together,” he said.

Game Three of the UAAP finals tips off on Monday, December 19, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

