^

Sports

UP's Malick Diouf set to win UAAP MVP; Tigress Soriano runs away with women's plum

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 3, 2022 | 4:37pm
UP's Malick Diouf set to win UAAP MVP; Tigress Soriano runs away with women's plum
UP's Malick Diouf
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — UP's Malick Diouf is expected to win Most Valuable Player (MVP) in UAAP Season 85 after he topped the rest of the league in statistical points (SPs) after the elimination round wrapped up on Wednesday.

Diouf, a second-year player for the Maroons, edged Ateneo's Forthsky Padrigao, 73.857 to 71.571.

The Senegalese big man normed 10.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 1.5 steals for the Fighting Maroons. They finished as the second seed with an 11-3 record.

He becomes the first MVP from the Fighting Maroons since Bright Akhuetie in 2018.

Joining Diouf and Padrigao in the Mythical Team are UE's Luis Villegas (69.857 SPs), Ateneo's Dave Ildefonso (64.929 SPs), and UP's Carl Tamayo (63.429 SPs).

Ildefonso and Tamayo snagged places in the Mythical Team despite being ranked 6th and 7th, respectively, among the players since Ateneo's Ange Kouame and La Salle's Evan Nelle were deemed ineligible due to technicalities.

Only one foreign student-athlete can be included in the Mythical Team thus barring Kouame; while Nelle was suspended for a game, therefore denying him of any individual award for the season.

Erstwhile MVP race leader Schonny Winston fell to just joint-9th in the SPs rankings after a calf injury derailed his bid. He played heavy minutes in only seven games for the Archers.

Winston played a grand total of 22 seconds in the last three games of DLSU to make himself at least eligible for the award but his zeroes across the board dragged his SPs down to 62.1 — tied with DLSU teammate Mike Phillips.

Kevin Quiambao tops the list of rookies at 14th. He had 56.615 SPs after norming 11.23 points, 6.54 rebounds, 3.23 assists, and 1.08 steals.

Soriano dominates in women's tourney

Over in the women's side, UST's Eka Soriano ran away with the MVP plum with a huge advantage over the rest of the competition.

Soriano, whose team engages in a do-or-die affair with La Salle on Sunday for the right to face NU in the finals, averaged 14.36 points, 6.29 rebounds, and league bests 7.14 assists, and 3.71 steals.

Soriano paced UST to an 11-3 record in eliminations and garnered 92.286 SPs.

She gives the Growling Tigresses their third straight MVP after back-to-back MVP seasons from Grace Irebu in Season 81 and 82.

Ateneo rookie Kacey Dela Rosa comes in second and joins Soriano in the Mythical Team with 77 SPs. Her teammate Jhaz Joson also made the cut with 74.714.

Dela Rosa also nets the Rookie of the Year plum by a long mile.

She normed 16.42 points, 14.08 rebounds and 3.08 blocks. The ace rookie is the league's top blocker and rebounder.

Rounding up the Mythical Team in the women's tourney are UST's Tacky Tacatac (73.429) and Adamson's Victoria Adeshina (72.214).

Six-time defending champions NU thus do not have a representative in the Mythical Team. Camille Clarin and Karl Pingol finished 7th and 8th in the SPs race.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Daughter of Filipino referee says Pacquiao cheating statement 'misconstrued, misinterpreted'

Daughter of Filipino referee says Pacquiao cheating statement 'misconstrued, misinterpreted'

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
In a letter addressed to the "boxing community of the world", Suzy Padilla Tuano came to defense of the 88-year-old referee...
Sports
fbtw
Folayang falls to Marques in 2nd round TKO

Folayang falls to Marques in 2nd round TKO

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Folayang had been getting into rhythm in the fight when he was floored by the lankier Marques and he fell flat on his fa...
Sports
fbtw
Denice Zamboanga outpoints Chinese foe in ONE Fight Night 5

Denice Zamboanga outpoints Chinese foe in ONE Fight Night 5

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Zamboanga, fighting for the first time in Manila, used her improved striking against Heqin to claim the advantage early.
Sports
fbtw

Anomalies in Pacman’s fight quashed

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
WBA referee/judge Silvestre Abainza and WBC judge Rey Danseco said yesterday there is no basis to claims by referee Carlos Padilla that anomalies marred the fight between Manny Pacquiao and Australian Nedal Hussein...
Sports
fbtw
Opinion: World Cup set for frantic, intense finish

Opinion: World Cup set for frantic, intense finish

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
This 2022 World Cup in Qatar is shaping up to be one of the best, if not the best. This edition is also the first time that...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tabuena slips in weather-suspended Indonesian Masters

Tabuena slips in weather-suspended Indonesian Masters

By Jan Veran | 20 minutes ago
Tabuena bucked a bogey on No. 15 at resumption of his second round play that was halted due to darkness Friday with two birdies...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina rebounds with solid 67, but Pagdanganan stumbles in LPGA Q-Series

Ardina rebounds with solid 67, but Pagdanganan stumbles in LPGA Q-Series

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Ardina dominated the backside of the par-71 Falls with birdies on Nos. 10, 11 and 14 as she completed a 34-33 that included...
Sports
fbtw
ONE Fight Night 5: Denice Zamboanga relishes home win, targets pal Stamp Fairtex next

ONE Fight Night 5: Denice Zamboanga relishes home win, targets pal Stamp Fairtex next

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The win snapped a two-bout slump for Zamboanga, who was also delighted to have had her loved ones present for the ride this...
Sports
fbtw
Archers, Falcons battle for last Final Four slot

Archers, Falcons battle for last Final Four slot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Action erupts at 6 p.m. after the Archers and the Falcons' tie at fourth place with similar 7-7 cards set the stage for a...
Sports
fbtw
Malykhin scores 100K knockout in electric ending to ONE Fight Night 5

Malykhin scores 100K knockout in electric ending to ONE Fight Night 5

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The main event of the first of twin events by ONE Championship here, Malykhin absolutely demolished erstwhile reigning champion...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with