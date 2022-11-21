^

Sports

Benilde's Gozum wins another NCAA Player of the Week award

Philstar.com
November 21, 2022 | 12:45pm
Benilde's Gozum wins another NCAA Player of the Week award
Will Gozum (center) powered the Blazers to two very important wins this week, including one that put the Blazers in the Final Four for the first time in 20 years.
NCAA / GMA

MANILA, Philippines – For the third time in NCAA Season 98, College of St. Benilde's Will Gozum has been chosen by the Collegiate Press Corps as the league’s Player of the Week.

The 23-year-old Gozum powered the Blazers to two very important wins this week, including one that put the Blazers in the Final Four for the first time in 20 years.

The Blazers clinched their playoff ticket with the help of the bruiser, who registered 25 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists in their 83-78 win against San Sebastian College-Recoletos. 

He then poured in 18 markers, 11 boards, and four dimes in their 100-88 victory against another Final Four-bound team in Lyceum of the Philippines University as the Taft crew solidified its hold of the second spot. 

Benilde went spotless in three games this week after also defeating Arellano University last Sunday, with the 6-foot-4 big man averaging a double-double with 17.33 points, 10.33 rebounds, 3.67 assists per game, while shooting an efficient 56.16 percent from the field.

While he is close to reaching MVP status, Gozum is more focused on getting his team the all-important twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals.

“For now, I don’t want that MVP thing to get into my head because that just gives more pressure. What I really want is that [twice-to-beat] advantage because it’s one of the biggest steps in reaching the Finals,” he said.

Up next for Benilde is fellow Final Four team San Beda, who is currently on a three-game winning streak and who is equally eager to book that playoffs incentive. 

But Gozum said they won't rest on their laurels against the Red Lions this Tuesday. 

“Expect us to double our efforts because last round, they [Red Lions] almost got us so we know they won’t give the win so easily this time,” he explained.

Gozum zoomed past teammate Miggy Corteza, San Sebastian’s Itchie Altamirano, Arellano's Shane Menina, and San Beda’s James Kwekuteye for the weekly award presented by the Philippine Sports Commission and San Miguel Corporation, backed by minor sponsors Tinapayan Festival, MNL Kingpin and Jockey.

BENILDE

BLAZERS

CSB

NCAA

WILL GOZUM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
ONE Fight Night 4: Loman dominates Fernandes as Belingon's woes continue

ONE Fight Night 4: Loman dominates Fernandes as Belingon's woes continue

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Team Lakay's Stephen Loman and Kevin Belingon came out with contrasting results in their respective bouts in ONE Fight Night...
Sports
fbtw
JRU's Amores apologizes to CSB players in person but charges still a go

JRU's Amores apologizes to CSB players in person but charges still a go

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
Amores, who has since been removed from the Heavy Bombers' team and is serving a suspension from his classes, went to the...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas rises one spot, Spain overtakes USA for No. 1 in FIBA rankings

Gilas rises one spot, Spain overtakes USA for No. 1 in FIBA rankings

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Gilas, who will co-host the World Cup next year, improved their ranking to 40th in the world with 315.7 points to their ...
Sports
fbtw

The GOAT debate revived

By Bill Velasco | 13 hours ago
Two heavily-opinionated lists of all-time basketball greats have stirred up the debate of who is the greatest basketball player of all time once again.
Sports
fbtw
Abando continues fine play for Anyang; Abarrientos repeats over pal Belangel in KBL

Abando continues fine play for Anyang; Abarrientos repeats over pal Belangel in KBL

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
The NCAA champion uncorked 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field, adding seven rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NorthPort's Navarro posts breakout game, cops PBA weekly player honors

NorthPort's Navarro posts breakout game, cops PBA weekly player honors

18 minutes ago
NorthPort cruised to its third straight win and shored up its playoff drive in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, thanks to...
Sports
fbtw
Irving returns in Nets win; Warriors end road skid

Irving returns in Nets win; Warriors end road skid

36 minutes ago
The Brooklyn Nets marked Kyrie Irving's return from an eight-game suspension with a 127-115 victory over Memphis as NBA champions...
Sports
fbtw
Laurente quickly disposes of Magboo in maiden Blow-by-Blow revival show

Laurente quickly disposes of Magboo in maiden Blow-by-Blow revival show

By Dino Maragay | 1 hour ago
Undefeated prospect Criztian Pitt Laurente wasted little time in dispatching journeyman JR Magboo, knocking him out in the...
Sports
fbtw
Davao survives spirited Surigao PCAP challenge

Davao survives spirited Surigao PCAP challenge

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
The Davao Chess Eagles and the Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates are flexing their muscles heading into the Open Conference playoffs...
Sports
fbtw
Kaya wins back-to-back AIA 7s trophies

Kaya wins back-to-back AIA 7s trophies

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
The thing about streaks is that it is either continued or broken.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with