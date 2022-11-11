^

Gilas clamps down on Jordan in the 3rd, wins in Amman

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
November 11, 2022 | 2:07am
Gilas clamps down on Jordan in the 3rd, wins in Amman
Ray Parks (13 points) is among the scoring leaders for Gilas Pilipinas in their win over Jordan.
FIBA.com

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas put the cuffs on Jordan in an impressively defense-centric third quarter to pull off a 74-66 victory in their FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers fifth window clash in Amman early Friday.

After an evenly fought first half, the Nationals limited the home squad to just 10 points in the third period while outscoring them with 21 points to finally create separation.

Gilas carried the momentum brought by their defensive brilliance to the final canto, mounting their biggest lead at 12, 69-57, and never looked back.

Kai Sotto top-scored for Gilas with 16 points while Bobby Ray Parks and CJ Perez also registered double figures with 13 and 11 markers, respectively.

Scottie Thompson made his presence felt with his trifecta act of scoring, rebounding and passing that he regularly does in the PBA, finishing the game with 13 boards, eight points and eight dimes.

Dar Tucker led Jordan with 23 points followed by Ahmad Al Dwairi with 18.

With the victory over Jordan, Gilas thus rose above .500 in the qualifiers as they now carry a 4-3 win-loss slate.

The Filipinos will play another game on November 13 (midnight November 14, Manila time) against Saudi Arabia, whom they defeated in their first meeting last September. 

