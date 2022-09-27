^

Sports

AIA partners with Maharlika Manila FC

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 27, 2022 | 4:08pm
Maharlika Manila has teams competing in all divisions of the AIA 7s Football Tournament as well as the main PFL.

MANILA, Philippines – AIA, Asia’s leading insurance company, has come in to support Philippines Football League side Maharlika Manila Football Club.

Maharlika Manila, the second-year professional team founded by former national player Anton del Rosario, will be given a much-needed boost.

AIA is in not only for this PFL season but also for the AIA 7s Football Tournament that is currently ongoing as well as the second staging of the AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup slated for October 14-16 in Bacolod.

The AIA 7s Football Tournament is seven-a-side football with men’s, women’s and youth divisions with over 50 squads playing football every Sunday at the McKinley Hill Stadium in Taguig.

The AIA Vitality Kampeon Cup is a national version of the AIA 7s Football Tournament where the best selection teams from Manila, Cebu, Pampanga, Iloilo, Bacolod, and either the squad from Davao or Muntinlupa will compete for the national championship.

“What AIA brings to the table is helping Maharlika with the operations, training, equipment, and to allow the players to participate in the PFL and the 7s,” explained del Rosario. 

“AIA came in this season to build a stronger foundation for Maharlika Manila FC while building a community around each team. Because of their help, we are looking to create a women’s league and youth academy,” added del Rosario.

