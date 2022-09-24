UE, Perpetual post wins in Shakey's Super League opening day

The UE Lady Warriors celebrate after scoring a point against the Mapua University Lady Cardinals in Pool A action of the Shakey's Super League (SSL) Preseason Cup at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila on Saturday

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 6:11 p.m.) — The UE Lady Warriors and the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta Lady Altas took wins in their opening matches in Pool A of the Shakey's Super League (SSL) Preseason Cup held at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila on Saturday.

The Lady Warriors opened up the preseason action against Mapua University where they outlasted their NCAA counterparts in a five-set thriller, 31-33, 25-20, 25-23, 21-25, 15-12.

Despite losing a tightly contested first set, UE rebounded to begin their campaign on a high note.

After Mapua saved three match points, Hannah De Guzman could not get her serve past the net to gift UE the victory.

Lia Pelaga paced the Lady Warriors with 18 points while Percae Nieva and Von Dimaculangan added 17 and 16 markers, respectively.

Alyanna Ong scored 17 points for the Lady Cardinals in the loss.

“It was an ugly win but at least I saw in them the resiliency to get bounce back. From here we’ll try to address our mistakes,” said UE head coach Ronwald Dimaculangan.

In the second game, the Lady Altas repulsed the San Beda Lady Red Spikers in four sets, 26-24, 21-25, 25-23, 27-25.

After back-to-back Shaila Omipon, an attack error from the Lady Red Spikers sealed the deal for the Lady Red Spikers.

The Lady Altas needed to dig deep as they fought back from an opening set loss where they gave up an early set advantage over the Lady Red Spikers.

Omipon scored 17 points, nine of which came in the fourth set.