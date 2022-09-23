^

Sports

Spikers' Turf: Sealions, Nationals collide for shot at finals slot

Philstar.com
September 23, 2022 | 12:19pm
Spikers' Turf: Sealions, Nationals collide for shot at finals slot

Games Saturday

2:30 p.m. – Navy vs NU-Sta. Elena
5:30 p.m. – VNS vs Cignal

MANILA, Philippines – Streaking PGJC-Navy and a resurgent National University-Sta. Elena clash Saturday in a key match for at least a crack at the second finals berth even as Cignal tries to recover lost grounds against VNS-One Alicia in the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference semifinals at the Paco Arena.

The Sealions repelled the Griffins, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22, while the Nationals pulled off a stirring come-from-behind 20-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 15-10 win over the stunned HD Spikers to gain the head-start in the round-robin semis Thursday.

That makes the 2:30 p.m. encounter so crucial for the Sealions and the Nationals with the winner gaining the inside track to the finals of what has been a hit-and-miss race among the league’s top four teams.

But while Navy is out to extend its win run to six, including four that capped its explosive elims windup, Sta. Elena rides on the crest of a vengeful win over Cignal, which foiled its sweep bid in the elims with a three-straight romp last Tuesday.

The HD Spikers actually looked all set to duplicating that win after taking the first two sets in their rematch just 48 hours later. But the young Nationals proved they were far from being finished, fighting back from the brink behind Michael Buddin and Nico Almendras and completing the improbable reversal to the chagrin of their seasoned rivals.

While the heavy-hitting Buddin and Almendras will be the Sealions’ main concern, the latter must also find ways to get through the tall Nationals’ solid blocking that has anchored their remarkable run in the tournament.

But with their experience, Greg Dolor, Jao Umandal and Peter Quiel along with young guns Jemmy Entig and Joeven dela Vega sure have aces up their sleeves, guaranteeing a slam-bang action from start-to-finish.

The HD Spikers, on the other hand, can’t wait to vent their frustration to the Griffins in their 5:30 p.m. face-off with the back-to-back defending champions seeking to duplicate their straight-set win in the elims and get back into the thick of things.

But Cignal will need a healthy Marck Espejo to do the job after the power-hitting Japan league veteran, slowed down by a heel injury, was pulled out as the National pulled away towards the end of the decider.

Coach Dexter Clamor, however, has a slew of hitters ready to step up, including JP Bugaoan, Louie Ramirez, Edward Camposano, Rex Intal, Peter Torres and the seldom-used Chumason Njigha.

The fourth-ranked Griffins, however, remain unfazed with Ron Adviento, Uriel Mendoza, Kevin Montemayor and the high-flying, crisp-hitting Ben San Andres ready and out to prove their worth as a strong title contender.

Matches are aired on One Sports and One Sports+ and the league’s official website http://spikersturf.ph/live.

SPIKERS TURF

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Naturalization coming soon?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
The race is on to process Justin Brownlee’s naturalization in time for the Barangay Ginebra import to play for Gilas in the fifth FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying window against Jordan on Nov. 10 and Saudi Arabia...
Sports
fbtw
Streaking Sealions sink Griffins in semis opener

Streaking Sealions sink Griffins in semis opener

20 hours ago
But the Sealions needed to overcome the odds, including an early injury scare to Ron Rosales and a pesky VNS-One Alicia side...
Sports
fbtw
Sotto praised by Adelaide coach after key baskets in win

Sotto praised by Adelaide coach after key baskets in win

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Adelaide 36ers head coach CJ Bruton commended Kai Sotto after the big man was able to score crucially in the fourth quarter...
Sports
fbtw
'Promising turnout' marks first Gilas practice

'Promising turnout' marks first Gilas practice

2 days ago
Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes was pleased with the turnout in the first day of training for the fifth window of the FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for entire NBA season

Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for entire NBA season

3 hours ago
The Boston Celtics on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 NBA season for...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver Cup

Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis at Laver Cup

2 hours ago
Roger Federer will bring the curtain down on his spectacular career in a "super special" match alongside long-time rival Rafael...
Sports
fbtw
PCAP 3rd Conference starts today with opening ceremony at Estancia

PCAP 3rd Conference starts today with opening ceremony at Estancia

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
PCAP’s Open Conference will feature 22 squads that will battle for the right to advance to the second round of the tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Team Secret, RRQ Philippines selected for newly formatted Valorant Champions Tour

Team Secret, RRQ Philippines selected for newly formatted Valorant Champions Tour

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
Team Secret and RRQ Philippines will banner Filipino Valorant players as they compete in Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2023's...
Sports
fbtw
Aldeguer on Azkals U20 learnings in Oman

Aldeguer on Azkals U20 learnings in Oman

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
The Philippines men’s Under-20 team played better as the qualifiers for the AFC U20 Asian Cup went on.
Sports
fbtw
Nets' Simmons says Sixers unsupportive amid mental health struggle

Nets' Simmons says Sixers unsupportive amid mental health struggle

3 hours ago
Australian NBA guard Ben Simmons said in a podcast posted Thursday (Friday, Manila time) that he didn't feel supported by...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with