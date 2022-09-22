Navarro apologizes to SBP, calls for unity after KBL contract 'misunderstanding'

MANILA, Philippines — Former Ateneo standout Will Navarro has apologized to the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) after the issue of him signing a contract with Korean Basketball League team Seoul Samsung Thunders.

Just days after the federation barred Navarro from joining the Korean side due to his existing contact with the SBP and the PBA through Gilas' PBA special draft, the 25-year-old came out with a statement on social media Thursday.

There, Navarro said that he had met with SBP executives and acknowledged what he called his "error" and the "misunderstanding and miscommunication" caused by his plans to play for the Samsung Thunders.

"I now fully recognized that I have an existing contract with the SBP and am aware of its provision re: the rights of my PBA Drafting Team thru the PBA special draft, Northport Batang Pier," wrote Navarro.

"Since the fallout of my actions, I have sought professional assistance and am now once again under the advisement of a management team that will assist me with contracts and commitments moving forward," he continued.

A number of players, including those who Navarro would've joined in Korea should he had pushed through like SJ Belangel and RJ Abarrientos, had called out SBP on their decision to ground Navarro due to his contract.

Kai Sotto of the Adelaide 36ers was also among those who spoke out on the issue.

But the SBP remained firm on their decision to keep the young cager from pursuing his contract with the Samsung Thunders.

Despite all of the brouhaha, Navarro said that he is seeking the "kind understanding and generosity" of the SBP, PBA, and Northport.

"I pledge to abide by whatever decision they may arrive at regarding my case," said Navarro.

The UAAP champion also reiterated his commitment to the national team, citing that he had been present in the Nationals' practice last Monday.

He concluded his statement asking for unity behind the national team program.

"Lastly, with this apology and clarification, I trust that we will all be united for the good of Gilas Pilipinas and Philippine basketball," said Navarro.