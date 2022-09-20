Alido 5 shots adrift in ADT golf opener

MANILA, Philippines – Ira Alido missed capping a big frontside windup with a bogey on the ninth as he carded a one-under 71 to trail Indonesian Jonathan Wijono by five at the start of the Combiphar Players Championship at the Parahyangan Golf in West Java, Indonesia Tuesday.

The Filipino ace charged back from a one-over card with three straight birdies from No. 6 but failed to get up-and-down on the par-4 No. 9 to finish with a 34-37 for joint 17th in the early going of the $100,000, 72-hole championship serving as the penultimate leg of the 2022 Asian Development Tour.

Rupert Zaragosa also blew his par bid on the ninth and settled for a 72 and a share of 30th while James Ryan Lam and Eric Gallardo fumbled with 75s to tumble to a share of 64th in a field of 117.

Wijono earlier put in a pair of 33s to wrest control at 66 for a two-stroke lead over compatriot Joshua Warren, Kate McBride of Australia and Thai Chanat Sakulpolphaisan, who all carded 68s.

Wijono actually missed posting a bigger lead as he also anchored his frontside windup with three birdies from No. 6 but dropped two strokes on the tough No. 9.

Alido struggled early on with bogeys on Nos. 11 and 12 but birdied Nos. 15 and 18 against another miscue on the par-5 No. 17. He birdied the first hole but yielded the stroke on the third before stringing a three-birdie string from No. 6.

Zaragosa also dropped strokes on Nos. 11 and 12 but birdied two of the next three, only to yield another shot on the 18th. He also birdied No. 1 but missed his chances on the last two par-5s on Nos. 2 and 6 before holing out with another bogey.