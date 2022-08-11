Rockets' Green raves about Filipino support in Manila trip

Jalen Green during his arrival in Manila for the JG4 Manila tour with adidas last August 10, 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green is grateful for the chance to revisit his Filipino roots as the Filipino-American makes a trip to the country for the third time in recent years.

This time on a tour with sports brand adidas, Green said he wants to take the opportunity to be more in touch with his Filipino heritage and take time to interact with supporters in the country.

"Coming to the Philippines, everyone gives so much love and support. To come back [here] and give my love and support, it means the world to me," Green said during a press conference at the adidas Brand Center on Thursday.

"Even when I'm in Houston, I see Twitter and Instagram, with my fans DMing me, telling me how they’re here supporting me, rocking my jersey, rocking my swag. I feel the love," he added.

Expected to rub shoulders with some of the brand's personalities and the Filipino basketball community in his short stay here, Green says being able to be one with his Filipino side is an opportunity he doesn't want to miss.

"I think just being here with all the people, seeing all the fans, going back to my family's hometown and seeing what the is like culture back there," he said of what he looks forward to in the trip.

Green, a member of the NBA All-Rookie Team the past season, also made sure to recognize his mother's contribution in getting him to where he is now.

"My mom, just because she works so hard," he said of his biggest motivation in his career.

Bree Purganan is Green's Filipino-American mother. She traces her roots to Ilocos Sur.