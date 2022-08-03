Wesley So Cup Division Final: Destiny or legacy?

MANILA, Philippines – It’s like that line from Star Wars, “I’ve been waiting for you, Obi-Wan. We meet again at last.”

We aren’t suggesting that the Pasig King Pirates are Darth Vader or even that the San Juan Predators are Obi-wan Kenobi. However, if the King Pirates want to become champions in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines’ Wesley So Cup, they have to go through the master. And that is San Juan — owner of two PCAP titles and four trophies in every conference so far and with the best winning percentage in the league.

It’s the division finals of the Wesley So Cup. The storylines are about destiny or legacy.

In the North, it’s Pasig versus San Juan while over down South, it’s the Iloilo Kisela Knights battling the Negros Kingsmen.

And in the South, there’s that analogy, can the King beat the Knight; the class of the South, and like San Juan, proud owner of four trophies in four conferences and a one-time champion going for a historic repeat in the Wesley So Cup?

What drama there is for Wednesday night. The two best chess teams in the land going up against the young bucks who want to take over. Is it the dawn of a new era? Or does the old guard remain atop?

Statistics or previous results do not mean anything. And Pasig knows that all too well. Even when San Juan has not been at their best, when push comes to shove, they know how to break some chess hearts. Ask Caloocan.

The playoffs — deep as it is right now — is the domain of the Predators. And it is the same for the Kisela Knights as Negros knows. Ask Davao. Or Toledo.

Game time for these two sets of intense chess is at 7 p.m. And you will not want to miss the action on the Facebook page of PCAP as it’s a story of legacy or destiny. Or when the padawan becomes the Jedi master.