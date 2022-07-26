^

Wesley So Cup: Southern Division Quarterfinals Preview

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
July 26, 2022 | 11:30am
MANILA, Philippines – It’s playoff time in the Wesley So Cup of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.

The tournament, sponsored by Super GM Wesley So, is reaching its conclusion. With all the pretenders out of the way, there is no room for error. No more twice-to-beat advantage to cling to. Every board counts.

In the Southern Division, are the top seeds sure to advance to the next round? 

Let’s take a look.

Iloilo Kisela Knights (32-2) vs. Tacloban Vikings (10-24)

A one-sided match-up this has been. Tacloban took major butt kickings in the elimination round, 18-3 and 19-2, from powerhouse Iloilo. Only two players from the Vikings have taken points — Melvin Merelos (two points from the first meeting) and Ruel Nuttal (three points from the second encounter).

They are going to need more than that if they want to stave off elimination.

Look for Iloilo to advance rather easily. 

Negros Kingsmen (27-7) vs. Camarines-Iriga Soaring Eagles (15-19)

The Kingsmen won both elimination round meetings 14.5-6.5 and 13-8. The two teams had close matches in blitz but Negros stepped on the gas come rapid play.

Camarines-Iriga has not done well against the south’s top four squads this Wesley So Cup. They are 1-7 against Iloilo, Negros, Davao and Toledo. Their sole victory came at the expense of the Toledo Trojans and very early in the tournament. 

Negros has been very good in this tournament. They racked up 470.5 points — fourth best in the entire PCAP.  In contrast, Camarines-Iriga accumulated only 346 points. 

If Camarines-Iriga hopes to pull a huge upset, they will need points — won or draw — from their top four boards. The Soaring Eagles have done their damage on the homegrown boards. If they can win the latter and score some points in the top four boards, they can win. If not, they’re packing their bags for the Open Conference. 

Davao Chess Eagles (27-7) vs. Zamboanga Sultans (21-13)

The two teams split the conference series with Davao taking the first meeting, 17.5-3.5, and the Sultans squeaking past, 11-10, in the second game.

In those two meetings, the blitz battles have been competitive while one rapid chess set was also a close battle. Not one player consistently dominated as they all took points from one another. 

So we expect another great smash and grab battle in this quarterfinals match. But Davao is favored to move on.

Toledo Trojans (22-12) vs. Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates (22-12) 

The two teams have the distinction of having the same win-loss slate and also having split their conference series.

Surigao took the first meeting, 11-10, while Toledo struck back mightily in the second, 15.5-5.5. 

Crucial battles here include Surigao’s Lennon Hart Salgados going up against Toledo’s Chinese import GM Xu Yi on the top board. The latter took four of the six points from their battles.

Whoever Toledo’s Merben Roque plays will be interesting. 

Toledo has done well on the home grown boards, 15-3. How Surigao answers this will spell the outcome because it is a crap shoot in the top boards. 

If not, Toledo should go to the semifinals.

