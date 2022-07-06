Sans Norman Black, Bolts repel Painters to end slump

Aaron Black fired 20 markers highlighted by a big trey in the last 39 seconds as Meralco climbed to 4-3 to gain a three-way tie at No. 5 with Magnolia and NLEX.

Games Thursday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

5:15 p.m. – Converge vs NLEX

7:15 p.m. – TNT vs San Miguel

MANILA, Philippines – Meralco, sans head coach Norman Black, zapped the free-falling Rain or Shine side with a gritty 77-73 win to arrest its skid and revive its playoff drive in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup Wednesday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Reeling on a two-game slide, including a heartbreaking 90-89 loss against Blackwater, the Bolts sprung back to life behind inspired Aaron Black and Allein Maliksi in a steady finish to repel ROS and got back in the heating up playoff race.

Aaron, son of coach Norman who had to fly to the United States to attend to his ailing mother, fired 20 markers highlighted by a big trey in the last 39 seconds as Meralco climbed to 4-3 to gain a three-way tie at No. 5 with Magnolia and NLEX.

Allen Maliksi (19) and Cliff Hodge (13) banged in key contributions while Raymond Almazan held the fort with a 10-15 double-double plus four blocks before hobbling in the last possession following a looseball scramble with Mike Nieto.

“Our prayers go to coach Norman. He never missed anything and he didn’t want to leave. It’s hard for us but I’m just proud of everyone. We helped each other and we got the win,” said coach Luigi Trillo, who also took over from Meralco lead assistant and supposedly acting head coach Ronnie Magsanoc.

Magsanoc is currently in Singapore to guide the Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 for the ongoing 2022 FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup, paving the way for the coaching return of Trillo, who made the most out of the opportunity with a big win for Meralco.

“It’s hard because it’s been eight years for me. Nanibago ako pero nag-tulungan lang kami. The players and the coaching staff chipped in,” added Trillo, who last served as head coach for the defunct Alaska Aces in 2014.

Without coaches Black and Magsanoc, Meralco also missed the services of facilitator Chris Banchero (personal reasons) but still raced to an electrifying 12-2 start only to cool down and allow Rain or Shine to strike back and gain steam down the wire.

Eager to stop their own five-game slump, the Elasto Painters even snatched a 54-53 lead entering the payoff period before Maliksi and Black sparked a 14-4 salvo to restore order for the Bolts, 67-58, in the last six minutes.

ROS attempted another comeback by striking within 73-76 off Mark Borboran's three freethrows in the last 12 seconds but a foiled steal by Nieto in the last four seconds led to Bong Quinto’s split charities for the final count.

The Elasto Painters further fell in the team standings at 1-6 with their lone win so far coming against new franchise Converge in the season opener last June 5.

The scores:

MERALCO 77 – Black 20, Maliksi 19, Hodge 13, Almazan 10, Newsome 7, Quinto 6,

Pascual 2, Baclao 0, Jose, Pasaol 0, Hugnatan 0, Caram 0, Belo 0.

RAIN OR SHINE 73 – Norwood 13, Nieto 12, Belga 11, Torres 8, Borboran 8, Caracut 7, Santillan 6, Nambatac 6, Demusis 2, Mamuyac 0, Clarito 0.

Quarterscores: 17-13, 35-38, 53-54, 77-73.