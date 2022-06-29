^

Hong Kong team expects tough stint in PBA

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 29, 2022 | 3:11pm
Hong Kong team expects tough stint in PBA
Hong Kong's Bay Area Dragons
Instagram / Bay Area Dragons

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA will usher in its first foreign team for the first time in more than two decades with Hong Kong's Bay Area Dragons set to compete in the PBA Governor's Cup later this year.

Representing Greater China, the PBA last March welcomed the Dragons, who will also be among their contemporaries in the inaugural East Asia Super League (EASL) season.

Speaking to Philstar.com during the EASL group draw on Tuesday, Bay Area Dragons conditioning coach Francesco Berre said that the team is looking to improve immensely with the competition in the PBA.

"Well, I think the PBA is growing a lot. I follow PBA. I've been working in China for 10 years but I already follow Asian basketball and I see how PBA is improving recently," said Berre.

"I believe, for us, it's gonna be a tough challenge to compete against the local team and at the same time, we are hoping to bring some different type of game because I know that every league has a sort of like style to play. With this, we want every player to get better, to improve, and I believe against different countries' basketball team will make everyone better," he added.

The Bay Area Dragons are a newly formed team to be made up of players from Mainland China, Hong Kong and Chinese Taipei.

During their stint in the PBA and in the EASL, they will be based in Manila.

Knowing the quality of life they can enjoy here in the Philippines both on and off the court, Berre said that he expects the transition for the team to be easy.

"This is a nice area where to live and of course, the gym, the court, and the facilities are amazing," said Berre.

"I believe it's gonna be easy to adapt and to live here," he added.

In the EASL, Berre's Dragons are grouped with KBL champs Seoul SK Knights, B. League titlists Utsonomiya Brex, and the PBA Philippine Cup runners-up that have yet to be determined.

With the Philippine Cup still in its early stages, the PBA will only be able to determine the teams it'll send in the EASL when the conference wraps up.

