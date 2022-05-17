^

Sports

Nisperos stars as Ateneo nips UE for 3rd straight win

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
May 17, 2022 | 6:42pm
Faith Nisperos sizzled anew with 19 points on 15 hits, three aces and a block for Ateneo.
UAAP Media Bureau

Games Thursday
(Mall of Asia Arena)
10 a.m. – AdU vs UE
12 p.m. – UP vs NU
4 p.m. – ADMU vs UST
6 p.m. – DLSU vs FEU

MANILA, Philippines – Defending titlist Ateneo soared to its third straight win to gain a piece of third spot after clipping winless University of the East, 25-14, 20-25, 25-11, 25-14, Tuesday night at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Faith Nisperos sizzled anew with 19 points on 15 hits, three aces and a block while Vanessa Gandler added 16 markers and 14 digs as the Blue Eagles improved to 3-3 to crowd the middle pack of the team standings with still a game to spare in the first round.

Erika Raagas and Joan Narit chipped in nine apiece while Jaja Maraguinot set the table with 24 excellent sets plus three points and eight digs for the Blue Eagles, who finally regained their bearings after a flat 0-3 start.

“We’re not counting the streak. We just want to be better every game and this game is not different from the other games. We still had to prepare for UE,” said coach Oliver Almadro as the Lady Warriors even snatched the second set from the reigning champions.

“We know for a fact that they would fight if you don’t guard their counter attack. They would hit you like what happened in the second set. But we’re happy with the win,” he added.

Earlier, La Salle also got a streak going to move into second spot after making short work of skidding University of the Philippines, 25-12, 25-17,25-19.

Alleiah Malaluan (16) and Fifi Sharma (10) connived in the Lady Spikers’ second straight win for a 4-2 card behind unbeaten National University.

“Medyo maganda ito for the team in terms of the morale pero meron pa tayo gusto maabot na standard. Hindi pa natin nakukuha iyon,” said coach Benson Bocboc, who spoke in lieu of chief tactician Ramil de Jesus.

No player scored in double figures for UP, which absorbed its third straight defeat to fall at 3-3. UE stayed winless at 0-6 despite the 13 markers of Janeca Lana.

ATENEO

EAGLES

FAITH NISPEROS

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Nisperos stars as Ateneo nips UE for 3rd straight win

Nisperos stars as Ateneo nips UE for 3rd straight win

