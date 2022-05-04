^

Sports

Hot-shooting Archers parry Maroons to force do-or-die game

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 4, 2022 | 4:20pm
Evan Nelle of the DLSU Green Archers
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines – The UP Fighting Maroons failed to gain an outright finals entry after the DLSU Green Archers fended them off in their Final Four clash, 83-80, in the UAAP men's basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

Led by Evan Nelle, the Taft-based squad waxed hot from deep to sink the Maroons, who were erstwhile on a high from ending Ateneo's 39-game win streak last Sunday.

Though La Salle squandered a 22-point lead after UP got within three with 13 seconds left in the game, 78-81, Nelle was able to tack on a free throw to make it a two possession game.

Ricci Rivero then missed on a wide open 3-point attempt to doom the Maroons.

Nelle led all scorers with 26 points, going 5-of-9 from deep. He also had six rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

Meanwhile, senior Justine Baltazar finished with a monster double-double of 15 points and 18 rebounds.

Malick Diouf and Ricci Rivero paced the Maroons with 18 points each.

UP and La Salle will thus meet in a win-or-go-home rubber match on Friday.

It can be recalled that UP also held a twice-to-beat advantage against the UST Growling Tigers in UAAP Season 82 but lost twice in the stepladder semifinals.

UST yielded to eventual champions Ateneo in two games.

The Scores:

LA SALLE 83 -- Nelle 26, Baltazar 15, Lojera 11, M. Phillips 7, Austria 7, Winston 7, Nwankwo 4, Nonoy 3, Manuel 3, B. Phillips 0.
UP 80 -- Diouf 18, Rivero 18, Lucero 17, Tamayo 8, Abadiano 7, Cagulangan 6, Spencer 3, Alarcon 3, Ramos 0, Fortea 0, Webb 0, Lina 0.

Quarters: 24-16, 48-37, 66-55, 83-80.

UAAP
