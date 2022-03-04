Malixi, Hernandez close in on SEA Games spots

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi found no need to step up her attack, her even-par 72 enough to hike her lead to 16 strokes over Arnie Taguines at resumption of the Southeast Asian Games golf qualifying at the Luisita Golf and Country Club in Tarlac on Friday.

But Jet Hernandez didn't let up, producing a fiery four-under 68 to all but clinch the first of two slots staked in the men's side of the SEAG-bound national golf squad with a 15-shot lead over Edward Dy.

Hernandez, who topped the first of two 72-hole elims with a 290 spiked by a third round 69, sustained his awesome form to turn in a fiery four-under card for a five-round total of 358, pulling away from Dy with 54 holes left in the elims.

Dy also went under and his 71 netted him solo second at 373, dropping erstwhile co-second running Masaichi Otake to third place after a 73 while Gab Manotoc bolstered his bid for the other SEAG slot with a 71 for joint fourth at 378 with Kristoffer Arevalo, who carded a 73.

Like Hernandez, Malixi extended her lead to 16 shots in women’s play, where only one berth is being disputed, her 72 giving her a 366 total, way ahead of fellow ICTSI-backed Arnie Taguines, who groped for a 76 for a 382.

The 14-year-old Malixi, the 2020 national stroke play champion who humbled the country’s leading pros in the last Ladies Philippine Golf Tour leg at Midlands, dominated her side in last week’s first round, putting in rounds of 73-71-73-77 for a 294 to post a 12-stroke bulge over Taguines.

She slowed down a bit in their return to Luisita but still extended her lead as her rivals failed to mount a challenge and the last three rounds may not be enough for them to turn things around given Malixi's form she's been flaunting in the elims organized and conducted by the National Golf Association of the Philippines.

Only one SEAG berth is being disputed in women's play.

Still, Taguines seeks to deliver big in the sixth round, along with Mafy Singson, winner of four amateur honors in the LPGT but who could not seem to get her game going in the NGAP qualifying.

After a 76-75-80-75 last week, Singson limped with a 79 and slipped to a distant third at 385, 19 strokes off Malixi, while Sunshine Zhang also stumbled with a 77 for a 390 followed by Laurea Duque (75-392), Reese Ng (75-395), Gabie Rosca (81-401) and Jody Castillo (87-408).

Back in men's play, Shinichi Suzuki also matched par 72 but remained too far behind Hernandez although he stayed in the hunt for the second berth at 379 while Miguel Ilas skied to a 78 for a 381 followed by Ivan Monsalve and Elee Bisera with 382 and 383 after a 78 and 74, respectively.

Ryan Monsalve, one of the pre-tournament favorites to crowd for the national team slots following a strong performance for Manila Southwoods in the Fil-Am Invitational in Baguio last December, bowed out of contention, his bid ruined by an 82 that dropped him to 10th at 386.