^

Sports

Malixi, Hernandez close in on SEA Games spots

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 4, 2022 | 3:06pm
Malixi, Hernandez close in on SEA Games spots
Rianne Malixi
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi found no need to step up her attack, her even-par 72 enough to hike her lead to 16 strokes over Arnie Taguines at resumption of the Southeast Asian Games golf qualifying at the Luisita Golf and Country Club in Tarlac on Friday.

But Jet Hernandez didn't let up, producing a fiery four-under 68 to all but clinch the first of two slots staked in the men's side of the SEAG-bound national golf squad with a 15-shot lead over Edward Dy.

Hernandez, who topped the first of two 72-hole elims with a 290 spiked by a third round 69, sustained his awesome form to turn in a fiery four-under card for a five-round total of 358, pulling away from Dy with 54 holes left in the elims.

Dy also went under and his 71 netted him solo second at 373, dropping erstwhile co-second running Masaichi Otake to third place after a 73 while Gab Manotoc bolstered his bid for the other SEAG slot with a 71 for joint fourth at 378 with Kristoffer Arevalo, who carded a 73.

Like Hernandez, Malixi extended her lead to 16 shots in women’s play, where only one berth is being disputed, her 72 giving her a 366 total, way ahead of fellow ICTSI-backed Arnie Taguines, who groped for a 76 for a 382.

The 14-year-old Malixi, the 2020 national stroke play champion who humbled the country’s leading pros in the last Ladies Philippine Golf Tour leg at Midlands, dominated her side in last week’s first round, putting in rounds of 73-71-73-77 for a 294 to post a 12-stroke bulge over Taguines.

She slowed down a bit in their return to Luisita but still extended her lead as her rivals failed to mount a challenge and the last three rounds may not be enough for them to turn things around given Malixi's form she's been flaunting in the elims organized and conducted by the National Golf Association of the Philippines.

Only one SEAG berth is being disputed in women's play.

Still, Taguines seeks to deliver big in the sixth round, along with Mafy Singson, winner of four amateur honors in the LPGT but who could not seem to get her game going in the NGAP qualifying.

After a 76-75-80-75 last week, Singson limped with a 79 and slipped to a distant third at 385, 19 strokes off Malixi, while Sunshine Zhang also stumbled with a 77 for a 390 followed by Laurea Duque (75-392), Reese Ng (75-395), Gabie Rosca (81-401) and Jody Castillo (87-408).

Back in men's play, Shinichi Suzuki also matched par 72 but remained too far behind Hernandez although he stayed in the hunt for the second berth at 379 while Miguel Ilas skied to a 78 for a 381 followed by Ivan Monsalve and Elee Bisera with 382 and 383 after a 78 and 74, respectively.

Ryan Monsalve, one of the pre-tournament favorites to crowd for the national team slots following a strong performance for Manila Southwoods in the Fil-Am Invitational in Baguio last December, bowed out of contention, his bid ruined by an 82 that dropped him to 10th at 386.

GOLF

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Hushes of uncertainty for Philippine hoops?

Hushes of uncertainty for Philippine hoops?

By Jeremaiah M. Opiniano | 2 days ago
With 4:01 left in the game, and a 21-point spread against the home team screaming loud, the over-5,000 Filipino crowd at Araneta...
Sports
fbtw
Eala falls to Russian pal, exits Joue les Tours in Round of 16

Eala falls to Russian pal, exits Joue les Tours in Round of 16

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The 16-year-old Filipina thus exited in the Round of 16 for the second time in three tournaments.
Sports
fbtw
Phoenix outgun Aces to boost PBA playoff bid

Phoenix outgun Aces to boost PBA playoff bid

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
With their post-season in peril, the Fuel Masters ended a three-game slide and fended off the Aces in a nip-and-tuck affair...
Sports
fbtw
Curry, Lakers lead NBA Store best-sellers in Philippines

Curry, Lakers lead NBA Store best-sellers in Philippines

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The NBA released the best-selling products on the NBAStore.com.ph on Thursday, and Curry and the Lakers were the ones leading...
Sports
fbtw
San Sebastian point guard Arjan dela Cruz is on a mission

San Sebastian point guard Arjan dela Cruz is on a mission

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
For San Sebastian Golden Stags point guard Arjan dela Cruz, he hopes that his glory days in basketball aren’t over...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Ko surges to lead share; Saso flounders

Ko surges to lead share; Saso flounders

By Jan Veran | 28 minutes ago
In contrast to Ko's game, Saso was still trying to find her rhythm, touch and range after two days.
Sports
fbtw
Yulo keen on winning multiple SEA Games golds in Vietnam

Yulo keen on winning multiple SEA Games golds in Vietnam

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
World champion Filipino gymnast Caloy Yulo is bent on raking in more gold medals in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games slated...
Sports
fbtw
54-strong Sibol squad bound for SEA Games esports events

54-strong Sibol squad bound for SEA Games esports events

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Sibol, the bemedaled Philippine esports team, will field a 54-strong contingent in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi,...
Sports
fbtw
Prospects Caelum Harris, Lebron Lopez sought to join Gilas sooner

Prospects Caelum Harris, Lebron Lopez sought to join Gilas sooner

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Reyes recently bared his plans to integrate youngsters like newly recruited Filipino-American Caelum Harris and Lebron Lopez...
Sports
fbtw
Ironman Philippines holds first race in 2 years

Ironman Philippines holds first race in 2 years

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Century Tuna Ironman Philippines presented by Big Boss Cement returns with a bang after a two-year pandemic absence as it...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with