Miller time: Philippines' lone Winter Olympian raring to go

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American alpine skier Asa Miller eyes a top 45 effort and the distinction as the best Southeast Asian finisher as he plunges into action Monday in the Beijing Winter Olympics at the Ice River atop the Xiaohaituo Mountain.

Given more than two weeks to prepare and get acclimated to the conditions, the 21-year-old Miller, who finished 70th in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, should be all set and ready to go in battling 149 competitors, including Southeast Asians, in the race that starts at 10 a.m.

“We’re going to see some good skiing from Asa. And if he (Miller) skis what he’s capable of, he’s capable of top 45, easily,” said American Will Gregorak, Miller’s coach. “He is very positive on the hill and looks confident. I think Asa is a dynamic, exciting skier, period. I think he’ll give us a good show."

Unless a miracle happens, Miller has ruled himself out of the medal race as the competition is heavy with big names like two-time world junior champion Marco Odermatt of Switzerland, Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic medalist Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway, two-time Olympic bronze medalist Alexis Pinturault of France and 2021 World Championships silver winner Luca De Aliprandini of Italy.

But Miller expressed readiness after his last training day on Saturday.

“I’m just going to do my best to stay relaxed because I ski my best when I am relaxed and confident,” said Miller. “It’s all about doing what I know best that day, not letting the pressure and stress get into my head.”

“Am I ready? Yes I am,” he added.

Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino and Philippine Sports Commission chairman William Ramirez wished Miller luck.

“I wish Asa good luck for his race and pray that he improves on his previous ranking from Pyeongchang. I’m also hoping for Asa to be the fastest among the Asean nations in his competitions,” said the congressman from Tagaytay.

“I am confident Asa will be skiing his very best at the Beijing Olympics, knowing fully well that he’s proud to wear the country’s colors on the biggest winter games stage,” Ramirez. “I wish Asa all the luck and at the same time reminding him that the pressure of the Olympics should not take him off his focus.”