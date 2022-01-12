Sports bodies, athletes urged to settle issues privately amid Obiena-PATAFA row

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Sports Commission has advised its National Sports Associations (NSAs) to deal with issues with national athletes "quietly" as the row continues between pole vaulter EJ Obiena and the Philippine Athletics Track And Field Association (PATAFA).

Serving as mediator between Obiena and PATAFA, PSC chairman Butch Ramirez issued the reminder to NSAs during the online forum of the Philippine Sportswriters Association on Tuesday.

"I would like to encourage all our partners at the sports associations to really transform the governance matters and give access to mediation, [the] complaints of our athletes and update accordingly," Ramirez said.

"Kasi we have to do it quietly and accord the athletes with due process," he added.

The issue between Obiena and PATAFA has hardly been quiet, with both sides making their respective statements to media before the PSC stepped in to mediate.

A similar situation in the future, Ramirez said, would affect an athlete negatively — particularly when he/she grows up to be a part of his/her NSA in the future.

"Ano ba matutunan ng atleta pag naging siyang leader sa NSA? Di rin niya pagbibigyan ang atleta? Yung complain niya?" Ramirez said.

He also said that sports officials must hear the side of their athletes like a parent hears the side of their children.

"Pwede naman talagang upuan mo, kausapin mo, 'Anak ano bang problema?' and find solutions," Ramirez said.

"'Di pwedeng yung old style ng colonizer na feudal style na siya lang ang tama... Our athletes are now very smart, our athletes are very bright," he added.