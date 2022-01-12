




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Sports bodies, athletes urged to settle issues privately amid Obiena-PATAFA row
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 12, 2022 | 12:15pm





 
Sports bodies, athletes urged to settle issues privately amid Obiena-PATAFA row
William ‘Butch’ Ramirez 
Joey Mendoza 
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Sports Commission has advised its National Sports Associations (NSAs) to deal with issues with national athletes "quietly" as the row continues between pole vaulter EJ Obiena and the Philippine Athletics Track And Field Association (PATAFA).


Serving as mediator between Obiena and PATAFA, PSC chairman Butch Ramirez issued the reminder to NSAs during the online forum of the Philippine Sportswriters Association on Tuesday.



"I would like to encourage all our partners at the sports associations to really transform the governance matters and give access to mediation, [the] complaints of our athletes and update accordingly," Ramirez said.


"Kasi we have to do it quietly and accord the athletes with due process," he added.


The issue between Obiena and PATAFA has hardly been quiet, with both sides making their respective statements to media before the PSC stepped in to mediate.


A similar situation in the future, Ramirez said, would affect an athlete negatively — particularly when he/she grows up to be a part of his/her NSA in the future.


"Ano ba matutunan ng atleta pag naging siyang leader sa NSA? Di rin niya pagbibigyan ang atleta? Yung complain niya?" Ramirez said.


He also said that sports officials must hear the side of their athletes like a parent hears the side of their children.


"Pwede naman talagang upuan mo, kausapin mo, 'Anak ano bang problema?' and find solutions," Ramirez said.


"'Di pwedeng yung old style ng colonizer na feudal style na siya lang ang tama... Our athletes are now very smart, our athletes are very bright," he added.


 










 









EJ OBIENA
PATAFA
PSC

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Nicole Tiamzon signs with Petro Gazz as Perlas takes leave from PVL







Nicole Tiamzon signs with Petro Gazz as Perlas takes leave from PVL



By Luisa Morales |
3 hours ago 


Volleyball star Nicole Tiamzon has changed teams for the first time since 2017 after signing with the Petro Gazz Angels for...








Sports
fbtw













Olympic silver medalist Carlo Paalam puts up mini grocery







Olympic silver medalist Carlo Paalam puts up mini grocery



By Luisa Morales |
2 hours ago 


The boxer also invested in the two-storey commercial building where the store is housed in.








Sports
fbtw













Philippines bares roster for AFC Women's Asian Cup







Philippines bares roster for AFC Women's Asian Cup



By Luisa Morales |
3 hours ago 


The Philippines will look to qualify to the knockout stages of the tournament where five qualification spots for the 2023...








Sports
fbtw













Djokovic trains as Australian Open dream hangs in balance







Djokovic trains as Australian Open dream hangs in balance



3 hours ago 


Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic trained at the Australian Open venue Tuesday for his attempt to win a record 21st Grand Slam...








Sports
fbtw













 RJ Barrett flashes star potential in Knicks' rout of Spurs







RJ Barrett flashes star potential in Knicks' rout of Spurs



By Alder Almo |
2 hours ago 


On the night their All-Star leader struggled offensively, RJ Barrett picked up the slack and delivered anew. 








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Magnificent Morant powers Grizzlies to 10th straight win; Suns cool off Raptors







Magnificent Morant powers Grizzlies to 10th straight win; Suns cool off Raptors



45 minutes ago 


Ja Morant scored 29 points as the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies won their 10th-straight game with a 116-108 victory over the Golden...








Sports
fbtw













World No. 1 Barty a favorite to win Australian Open







World No. 1 Barty a favorite to win Australian Open



1 hour ago 


Ashleigh Barty will be hot favorite to win her home Australian Open for the first time, but even with Serena Williams absent,...








Sports
fbtw













Sports bodies, athletes urged to settle issues privately amid Obiena-PATAFA row







Sports bodies, athletes urged to settle issues privately amid Obiena-PATAFA row



By Luisa Morales |
1 hour ago 


Serving as mediator between Obiena and PATAFA, PSC chairman Butch Ramirez issued the reminder to NSAs during the online forum...








Sports
fbtw













Tacloban Vikings to make PCAP debut







Tacloban Vikings to make PCAP debut



By Rick Olivares |
2 hours ago  


One of three teams making their debut in the upcoming All-Filipino Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the...








Sports
fbtw













36ers ready for action







36ers ready for action



By John Bryan Ulanday |
13 hours ago 


Adelaide coach CJ Bruton expects a solid production from Kai Sotto when the 36ers return to action in the Australia NBL next...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with