Alex Eala advances to doubles quarterfinals in Orange Bowl

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala and Argentinian partner Solana Sierra are through to the quarterfinals of the Girls 18 Doubles at the Orange Bowl in Florida.

Eala and Sierra, seeded third in the tournament, defeated Russia's Mirra Andreeva and USA's Katja Wiersholm, 6-3, 6-2, in the Round of 16 on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Related Stories Eala loses to Czech foe, exits Florida juniors tourney

Eala previously won the title in doubles with Belursian Evialina Laskevich in 2019.

However, the 16-year-old was showed the door early in singles as she fell to the Czech Republic's Kristyna Tomajkova, 6-3, 6-3, on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

The Filipina tennister hopes to continue to advance in doubles to end the year on a high note.

She and Sierra face Swiss Chelsea Fontenel and the United States' Qavia Lopez in the quarterfinals.

Eala's 2021 season is highlighted by her first-ever pro title in the W15 Manacor in January, a Grand Slam doubles title in Rolland Garros, and twin titles in a juniors tiff in Milan.