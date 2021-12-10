




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Alex Eala advances to doubles quarterfinals in Orange Bowl
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 10, 2021 | 9:13am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Alex Eala advances to doubles quarterfinals in Orange Bowl
Alex Eala (L) and Argentinian partner Solana Sierra
Facebook  /  Alex Eala
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala and Argentinian partner Solana Sierra are through to the quarterfinals of the Girls 18 Doubles at the Orange Bowl in Florida.



Eala and Sierra, seeded third in the tournament, defeated Russia's Mirra Andreeva and USA's Katja Wiersholm, 6-3, 6-2, in the Round of 16 on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).





Eala previously won the title in doubles with Belursian Evialina Laskevich in 2019.



However, the 16-year-old was showed the door early in singles as she fell to the Czech Republic's Kristyna Tomajkova, 6-3, 6-3, on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).



The Filipina tennister hopes to continue to advance in doubles to end the year on a high note.



She and Sierra face Swiss Chelsea Fontenel and the United States' Qavia Lopez in the quarterfinals.



Eala's 2021 season is highlighted by her first-ever pro title in the W15 Manacor in January, a Grand Slam doubles title in Rolland Garros, and twin titles in a juniors tiff in Milan.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

