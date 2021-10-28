




































































 




   

   









Genshin Impact devs team up with San Juan cafe for 'HoYo Fest'
                        

                           
Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
October 28, 2021 | 10:24am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Genshin Impact devs team up with San Juan cafe for 'HoYo Fest'
HoYo Fest comes to the Philippines with a collaboration cafe in San Juan
MANILA, Philippines — Genshin Impact developers MiHoYo's annual celebration for its games and players, HoYo Fest, is heading to Southeast Asia this November with multiple collaborations cafes, including one in the Philippines.



The cafes across the region will host events to celebrate the game developers' myriad of titles.



In the Philippines, the MiHoYo collaborated with Moon Rabbit Café + Restaurant in San Juan. 



Although dining, takeout and delivery options are available, miHoYo is encouraging fans to order via takeout or delivery for everyone's health and safety during the continuous threat of COVID-19.



The collaboration cafe is set to open on November 5 with miHoYo's Honkai Impact being the main theme.



Tears of Themis will follow on November 19 and Genshin Impact will close the collaboration cafe from December 3-14.



Besides specific events, players can enjoy set menus inspired by miHoYo's tiles, as well as exclusive merchandise available in pop-up stores present in select cafes.



For specific event details, set menu prices, available merchandise, and specific COVID-19 protocols, you may visit the official HoYo FEST website.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

