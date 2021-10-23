Yulo misses podium in floor exercise at World Championships

Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo competes in the floor event at the men’s team qualification during the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at the Kitakyushu City Gymnasium in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka prefecture on October 20, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines -- Carlos Yulo finished out of the podium at the 50th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships Floor Exercise final, an event he won in 2019.

Yulo, who entered the final as the top qualifier, settled for fifth after a 0.30 penalty dropped his score.

The 21-year-old's feet went out of bounds during his routine, which resulted in the penalty.

It is of note, however, that the erstwhile defending champion had the highest score in difficulty with a 6.600 score.

He then logged 8.266 in execution but was cut down to size due to the penalty.

Nicola Bartolini of Italy took home the gold with 14.800.

Japan's Kazuki Minami and Finland's Emil Soravuo clinched the silver and bronze, respectively.

Yulo competes in two more finals, the parallel bars and the vault, on Sunday for a chance at another gold medal in the tiff.