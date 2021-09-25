Celestino falls short of Winter Olympics slot

Edrian Celestino in the men's short program of Nebelhorn Trophy

MANILA, Philippines — Edrian Celestino missed out on a 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics berth after failing to qualify in the Top 7 of Nebelhorn Trophy -- the last qualifying event for figure skating for next year's Winter Games.

Celestino ended up 18th with a total score of 176.10 among the 30 skaters in the Germany tiff.

The Fil-Canadian stooped two places down the leaderboard, he ranked 16th going into the free skate with a score of 64.32 in the short program.

He got a score of 111.78 in the free skate on Friday.

While Celestino was unable to qualify for the Olympics, he was able to book a slot for himself in the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships.

It ended a two-Games streak of the Philippines qualifying in men's figure skating.

Teen Sofia Frank will still vie for a slot in the women's side when the free skate begins Saturday at 3:30 p.m., Manila time.